Redmond School Board chairman resigns; applicants sought for vacancy

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Redmond School Board Chair Tim Carpenter announced his resignation Wednesday evening, effective immediately.

Carpenter served on the board for 12 years in two separate six-year stints, graduated from Redmond High School and has been a committed proponent of Redmond schools and the community.

“After 40-plus years in the Redmond community and 12 years on the board, it’s tough to walk away, but it’s great to see the changes that have come along in the community and to see what the district is doing,” Carpenter said at the meeting. “Continue on with the good work, and thank you all.”

At Wednesday’s meeting, board members noted Carpenter’s role as a mentor on the board and his dedication to Redmond students’ success.

“I want to thank Tim for his service, for both terms on the board and for both bonds that passed under your leadership,” board member Rick Bailey said at the meeting. “You’ve done great things for the community.”

Vice-Chair Shawn Hartfield will take over as board chair. As a result of Carpenter’s resignation, the Redmond School District Board of Directors is seeking qualified people to apply for Position #4.

The board consists of five members elected at large. Those interested must be registered voters in the district and must have been residents within the district for one year immediately preceding the appointment.

Applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. on April 1. An appointment will be made or interviews will be scheduled following that date. Please contact Executive Assistant Gina Blanchette at 541-923-8250 or visit the Board of Directors’ web page at www.redmondschools.org for more information and an application.

The person filling this appointment of Position #4 will serve until June 30, 2023.