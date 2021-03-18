Summit Medical Group announces new name: Summit Health

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Following its 2018 partnership with Summit Medical Group, one of the nation’s leading independent physician-led multispecialty groups, Summit Medical Group Oregon announced Thursday it is changing its name to Summit Health.

"As Summit Health, Central Oregon’s largest multispecialty physician group will set the course for continued health care innovation and growth," said the announcement, which continues in full below:

“This major rebrand represents our vision to create a new kind of health care that builds on our strengths and provides a seamless patient experience that is connected by the collective expertise of our physicians, providers, and employees,” said Jeffrey Le Benger, MD, CEO, Summit Health.

“We have quickly become a leader in our region for exceptional quality, value, and patient experiences. As Summit Health, we will provide the same high-quality care our patients come to expect and trust—but even better,” said Russell E. Massine, MD, Chief Physician Executive, Summit Health in Oregon.

The rebranding comes at a time of fragmented care, shifting sources of trust and heightened health awareness and when patient expectations are being reshaped by new forms of patient care and health management. Summit Health will bring deep clinical integration, growth in providers and locations, and an enhanced digital experience for its patients.

“The emergence of the Summit Health brand is about more than just a new name or logo. It brings unity and focus to our operations, while also delivering an enlightening, compassionate, and connected experience that is orchestrated around the patient,” said Matt Gove, Chief Marketing Officer, Summit Health. “The fresh, modern logo and brand identity evoke the feeling of connection on many meaningful levels.”

A Connected Kind of Care

Summit Health is committed to simplifying health care—for patients, providers, and those who support them. By designing a care experience that’s intuitive, comprehensive, and responsive, Summit Health can ensure that patients get the care they need eﬃciently, easily, and conveniently; and, that providers get the support they need to stay focused on care and passionate about their work. The result is health care that is more compassionate, considerate, and human – a more connected kind of care.

Over the course of the next year, the Summit Health brand will come to life across physical locations, digital platforms and a multichannel marketing campaign.

About Summit Health in Oregon

Summit Health is a physician-led, patient-centric network committed to simplifying the complexities of health care and bringing a more connected kind of care. In Central Oregon, Summit Health offers a comprehensive care model with more than 130 providers in primary care, urgent care, and over 30 medical specialty and services. For more information, please visit www.smgoregon.com.