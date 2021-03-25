C.O. county clerks’ offices to begin processing passport applications again

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Beginning Thursday, April 1, Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties will begin accepting applications for US passports by appointment only.

Appointments can be scheduled online through the below websites:

Crook – co.crook.or.us/county-clerk/page/passports

Deschutes – www.deschutes.org/clerk/page/passport-services

Jefferson – www.jeffco.net/cc/page/obtaining-passport

Clerk’s Offices in the tri-county area stopped processing passport applications in the spring of 2020 due to pandemic-related building closures.

Visit www.deschutes.org/clerk/page/passport-services for more information on how to apply for a passport.

Visit https://travel.state.gov/content/travel/en/passports/have-passport/renew.html for information on how to renew your passport.