Forest Service seeks workers for wildfire support facility in Redmond

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Every summer, employees at the Northwest Incident Support Cache in Redmond work as a team to get critical supplies to the wildland firefighters on the ground. The Forest Service currently is seeking employees to help with this fast-paced work.

Employees would be responsible for the following activities:

Pulling Orders Receiving Supplies Specialized Kit Building Inventory Management Refurbishment



Applicants must be a minimum of 18 years old. The positions pay $19.52 an hour.

Interested applicants will need to print out an application at the following link: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1ofRKSAihIjCTE5MaAtuIG8eXW_Gtw9Owb6eIeA6BmOs/edit?usp=sharing

Applications should be dropped off at Northwest Incident Support Cache, 1740 SE Ochoco Way, Redmond, OR, 97756. For further information, contact Kristopher Strong, Assistant Cache Manager, at (541) 504-7234.