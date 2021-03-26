As Girl Scout Cookie sales end, Redmond to host walk-up event this weekend

Community Billboard

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- During the final weekend of the 2021 Girl Scout Cookie Program, Girl Scouts in Redmond are hosting a rare walk-up Girl Scout Cookie booth this Friday through Sunday at Zion Lutheran Church in Redmond.

The Redmond booth will feature seven varieties of Girl Scout Cookies while supplies last, including Thin Mints®, Samoas®, Tagalongs®, Do-Si-Dos®, Trefoils®, Lemon-Ups® and gluten-free Toffee-tastic®. Payment by cash, credit or debit card will be accepted.

What:

Walk-Up Girl Scout Cookie Booth

Where:

Zion Lutheran Church

1113 Black Butte Blvd.

Redmond, Oregon 97756

When:

Friday, March 26, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Saturday, March 27, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Sunday, March 28, 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Online ordering through the Girl Scout Cookie Finder will continue to be available through Sunday, March 28, offering a contact-free method for customers to support local Girl Scout troops.

Despite challenges this year, thousands of local girls are building skills, learning and having fun through participation in the Girl Scout Cookie Program. 100% of the proceeds from the Girl Scout Cookie Program stay local, powering essential leadership development and meaningful community impact.

About the Girl Scout Cookie Program

A little more than a century ago, Girl Scouts began participating in what would evolve into the largest girl-led entrepreneurial program in the world: the Girl Scout Cookie Program. The program helps girls fund life-changing experiences and learning for themselves and their troops all year long, while gaining valuable life skills like goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills and business ethics. To learn more about the history of the Girl Scout Cookie Program, visit girlscouts.org.

About Girl Scouts of Oregon and Southwest Washington

In partnership with more than 6,500 adult members, Girl Scouts of Oregon and Southwest Washington prepares more than 11,500 girls in grades K-12 for a lifetime of leadership, adventure and success. GSOSW’s programs in civic engagement, financial literacy, the outdoors and STEM serve girls in 35 counties in Oregon, and Clark, Klickitat and Skamania counties in Southwest Washington. The Girl Scout mission is to build girls of courage, confidence and character, who make the world a better place. For more information, please visit girlscoutsosw.org.