Oregon Adaptive Sports adds three new board members

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Twenty-four years and counting. That’s how long Oregon Adaptive Sports (OAS) has been providing snow opportunities for the people in our community with disabilities.

From children to older adults, OAS volunteers and instructors help athletes with disabilities enjoy the freedom of outdoor winter sports featuring alpine skiing and snowboarding at both Hoodoo and Mt. Bachelor as well as cross country skiing and snowshoeing at Mt. Bachelor Nordic Center and Virginia Meissner Sno-Park.

OAS will soon be transitioning into the Summer Sports Program with expanded options for cycling, golf, hiking, mountain biking, paddling, and rock climbing. All of these selections open a doorway for people with disabilities to participate in and enjoy the great Central Oregon outdoors. Once again, volunteers and instructors will be there to assist and provide instructions for the athlete.

Oregon Adaptive Sports is excited to welcome three new members to the Board of Directors to help guide this expanding organization into the next chapter of this non-profit.

Scott Taylor has experienced disabilities himself after a surgery resulted in some paralysis to one hemisphere of his body and a sensory deficit to the other. He spent time in a wheelchair until, through years of rehab, he was able to regain his ability to walk and relearned how to ski, swim, kayak, and ride a tricycle. He found OAS to be invaluable for his continued development of athletic endeavors.

“I’ve long been taught that one should give back, and this is an organization I am passionate about, so I’d like to contribute my expertise and energy to OAS,” Taylor expressed.

Traci Clautice-Engle is a radiologist MD who has extensive and long-time experience in the medical field. She also has a personal relationship with the difficulties for people with disabilities to experience the outdoors.

“I have a nephew with Down’s and, therefore, first-hand knowledge of the critical importance of sports, activities and community support in a person’s life and their family with limited abilities,” she said.

Bunny Thompson has lived in Central Oregon for 21 years and has been a volunteer with OAS almost that long. Her passion and respect for this organization runs deep.

“OAS is breaking cultural judgements and showing the community that people with disabilities can get out there. They can have fun, laugh, smile, and teach all of us about living life to the fullest,” Thompson said.

About Oregon Adaptive Sports:

Oregon Adaptive Sports (OAS) is a Bend, OR based non-profit that provides year-round life-changing outdoor experiences for individuals with disabilities. OAS was founded in 1996 by volunteers who wished to make Central Oregon's ski slopes accessible to individuals with disabilities. OAS plays a leading role in creating opportunities for individuals with disabilities to access the outdoors of the Pacific Northwest through adaptive skiing, snowboarding, cycling, mountain biking, rock climbing, paddling, and golf. Learn more about OAS at https://www.oregonadaptivesports.org or follow on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/OregonAdaptiveSports/ and on Instagram @Oregon_Adaptive_Sports.