Bend Endurance Academy outlines spring, summer cycling programs

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend Endurance Academy said Monday it is "excited to announce that our Youth Spring Cycling programs are kicking off and Summer Cycling Programs are open for enrollment!"

At the Bend Endurance Academy, we are dedicated to our athletes goals by giving them all the tools they need to succeed. For our mountain biking programs…

We focus on developing well-rounded mountain bikers who respect the mountain biking community, the trails, and the outdoors in general.

As each year comes and goes, our coaching team has grown tremendously so we are confident our coaches can give each athlete a unique experience tailored to their specific needs.

Each coach is well-rounded within the cycling and mountain biking community and carries experience from a variety of other outdoor sports. With this experience, coaches can provide their personal knowledge of the sport so athletes can grow in a safe and motivating environment.

Virginie Calme, BEA Cycling Director said, “I'd like to keep offering a variety of programs where non-competitive riders and competitive riders find their niche. Not everyone has a competitive mindset, and that's OK! I want to make sure I can offer both possibilities and keep inviting girls and women to ride and compete if they want to. As a female rider myself, this is something important to me.”

BEA has a variety of programs that are available for all ages. We are offering Cyclocross, Eduro, Downhill, Mountain Biking teams, and much more. Each of our different and unique programs are managed by experts within their specific field. Whether the athletes are learning to ride, just want to have fun, or want to push their limits, BEA has a program that will give them the confidence they need.

As we continue to offer more programs, we have grown our cycling program from 11 coaches to over 21 coaches. We have also doubled the amount of registrations from 2020 to over 240 riders. With the surge in registrations, spots are filling up very quickly and we are planning on opening up additional programs in the Summer targeted towards younger athletes (ages 4-8), and specifically girls and women riders to accommodate all riders. Make sure to register for our Spring Programs as soon as possible, they all start on March 29!

BEA does not only teach young riders the technical aspects involved in cycling or mountain biking, BEA motivates them to learn new skills, make new friends, and create long-lasting respect for themselves and others. We also practice at a variety of locations so athletes will be challenged with new trails and given more opportunities to excel.

We do our best to offer the most diverse and unique experiences when pursuing outdoor sports. By combining multiple sports like cycling, rock climbing, hiking, rafting, etc, an athlete can enjoy all the different terrain Bend has to offer. This summer we are planning to offer a Multi Activity Program where athletes can go cycling to a hiking area, cycling to a climbing area, and much more. If you are interested in any of our Summer Programs, registration opens March 12.

At BEA, we want all of our programs to be affordable and accessible. Whether you are a rock climber, cyclist or mountain biker, or nordic skier, there should be no boundaries that inhibit your ability to pursue the outdoor sports you love. This is why we are offering the She Can Scholarship, which is designed to remove these financial barriers that prevent middle school and high school aged girls from pursuing these sports.

This scholarship started through a grant from the Compton Foundation with support from Emilie Cortes, former owner of the Bend-based “Call of the Wild Adventures.” Through this scholarship, any girl from the ages of 10 to 18 can get tuition assistance, event registration or team travel expenses for any of our programs.

The She Can Scholarship is awarded to girls who are committed to their sport, show a continuous positive attitude, and consistent attendance to practice. Applicants must reside within the Central Oregon School District and actively participate within one of BEA’s sports within the last 12 months. Deadlines for this application is two weeks prior to the start of the program she is participating in or the event which scholarship assistance is requested.

Additionally, we offer other scholarships like the Kurtz Nordic Scholarship Fund, the Taye Nakamura Memorial Scholarship, and the General Tuition Assistance Fund. Each scholarship and fund are slightly different in terms of qualifications, deadlines, and requirements, but they are all in place to promote youth in outdoor sports. We are committed to the idea of sport inclusion and strive to offer as much as we can so athletes can pursue their goals.

For more information about our Youth Cycling Spring Programs, the She Can Scholarship, or any of our other financial resources please visit these websites below. For other questions, please call Mike Rougeux at 541-419-5071 or via email at mike@bendenduranceacademy.org.

About Bend Endurance Academy: The Bend Endurance Academy is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization based in Central Oregon with a mission to promote healthy living through active, outdoor experiences. We emphasize teamwork, inclusion, personal growth, and community responsibility.

Founded in 2009, the Bend Endurance Academy currently features development programs for youth and juniors in Rock Climbing, Cycling, and Nordic Skiing. In 2019, more than 900 people participated in our programs and participants ranged in age from 4-74 years of age.

The Academy operates in the Deschutes National Forest under a Special Use Permit from the US Forest Service and in partnership with the Bend Rock Gym, Meissner Nordic and many local businesses.

For more information, please visit www.bendenduranceacademy.org.

Mission: The Bend Endurance Academy promotes healthy living through active, outdoor experiences. All programs offered emphasize teamwork, inclusion, personal growth, and community responsibility.

Vision: A world with active, inspired and more engaged people.