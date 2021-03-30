Bend-La Pine Schools offer internship opportunities, more career resources

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Thanks to a partnership with Youth CareerConnect, Bend-La Pine Schools’ high school students are able to expand their skills and obtain real-world work experience through internship opportunities with Central Oregon employers.

Bridgit Montgomery, School to Career program manager with Bend-La Pine Schools, hopes to spread the word about this new opportunity and get as many interested students as possible signed up to participate and explore local career options.

“We’re excited about the partnership with YCC and the ability to offer exciting, hands-on work opportunities for students,” Montgomery said. “Our regional workforce is incredibly diverse, providing opportunities in recreation, high tech, health care, agriculture, manufacturing, and much more, allowing us to find something interesting for every student.”

YCC began as a regional initiative with the purpose of providing internship opportunities for high school students, allowing them to apply their academic experiences in workplace settings.

Along with valuable work experience, the internships provide the opportunity to build resume and college applications, explore career opportunities and earn elective credit, according to Larry Holeman, YCC’s Bend Internship Coordinator. Additionally, many employers offer paid compensation.

“We already have a number of Bend-La Pine students placed with companies in Central Oregon, but the demand is so high right now we are always looking for students who want to grow their skills with the many available internship opportunities,” Holeman said.

Students and parents can learn more by reaching out to their school's school-to-career coordinator or exploring the YCC website at youthcareerconnect.org.