More savings available for Oregonians’ health care coverage

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- People enrolled in health coverage through the Health Insurance Marketplace can expect more savings thanks to the American Rescue Plan, signed by President Biden in March. The changes expand access to premium tax credits and increase the amount of premium tax credits that people can receive.

The new guidelines remove the upper income limit to qualify for financial assistance, and also decrease the amount of premium consumers are responsible for paying before tax credits are applied.

For example, a 55-year-old individual living in La Grande who earns $63,800 per year previously would not have qualified for premium tax credits. Under the new guidelines, this individual will qualify for approximately $442 in monthly savings, lowering a Silver level plan from $876 per month to $434 per month.

People already receiving premium tax credits will also see savings, which are retroactive to Jan. 1. Enrollees can choose to receive all of the increased tax credits with their 2021 tax return or they can update their HealthCare.gov application for 2021 coverage beginning April 1 to reduce monthly premiums for the rest of the year.

The Oregon Health Insurance Marketplace offers a quick snapshot of the plans and savings to eligible Oregoninas. The tool, available at OregonHealthCare.gov/WindowShop, and has been updated to correctly calculate additional savings now available to people shopping through the Marketplace. People who are currently enrolled through the Marketplace can preview extra savings and people who are not currently enrolled can prepare to enroll for the first time.

“According to our federal partners, four out of five enrollees can get a plan for $10 or less with financial savings,” said Chiqui Flowers, administrator of the Oregon Health Insurance Marketplace. “These savings are significant and affect many people in Oregon, especially those who didn’t previously qualify for assistance and people who are unemployed.”

To apply, go to OregonHealthCare.gov and answer a few Oregon-specific questions to get to the right application. You can also search the “get help” directory on OregonHealthCare.gov to find an insurance agent or community partner organization to help complete the application and enroll. Insurance agents and community partners provide local, one-on-one assistance at no charge to the client. This help is available virtually and on the phone, and in person following safety protocols.

The Oregon Health Insurance Marketplace, a part of state government, helps people get health insurance when they do not have job-based coverage, and do not qualify for the Oregon Health Plan or another program. The Marketplace is the state-level partner to HealthCare.gov, and a division of the Department of Consumer and Business Services (DCBS). For more information, go to OregonHealthCare.gov.