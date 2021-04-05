IRS has $19.7 million in refunds for Oregonians who haven’t filed 2017 tax returns

Community Billboard

WASHINGTON (KTVZ) – Unclaimed income tax refunds worth more than $1.3 billion await an estimated 1.3 million taxpayers who did not file a 2017 Form 1040 federal income tax return, including $19.7 million in Oregon, according to the Internal Revenue Service.

“The IRS wants to help taxpayers who are due refunds but haven’t filed their 2017 tax returns yet,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig. “Time is quickly running out for these taxpayers. There’s only a three-year window to claim these refunds, and the window closes on May 17. We want to help people get these refunds, but they will need to quickly file a 2017 tax return.”

The IRS estimates the midpoint for the potential refunds for 2017 to be $865 — that is, half of the refunds are more than $865 and half are less.

In cases where a federal income tax return was not filed, the law provides most taxpayers with a three-year window of opportunity to claim a tax refund. If they do not file a tax return within three years, the money becomes the property of the U.S. Treasury. For 2017 tax returns, the window closes May 17, 2021, for most taxpayers. The law requires taxpayers to properly address, mail and ensure the tax return is postmarked by that date.

The IRS reminds taxpayers seeking a 2017 tax refund that their checks may be held if they have not filed tax returns for 2018 and 2019. In addition, the refund will be applied to any amounts still owed to the IRS or a state tax agency and may be used to offset unpaid child support or past due federal debts, such as student loans.

By failing to file a tax return, people stand to lose more than just their refund of taxes withheld or paid during 2017. Many low- and moderate-income workers may be eligible for the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC). For 2017, the credit was worth as much as $6,318. The EITC helps individuals and families whose incomes are below certain thresholds. The thresholds for 2017 were:

• $48,340 ($53,930 if married filing jointly) for those with three or more qualifying children;

• $45,007 ($50,597 if married filing jointly) for people with two qualifying children;



• $39,617 ($45,207 if married filing jointly) for those with one qualifying child, and;



• $15,010 ($20,600 if married filing jointly) for people without qualifying children.

Current and prior year tax forms (such as the tax year 2017 Form 1040, 1040A and 1040EZ) and instructions are available on the IRS.gov Forms and Publications page or by calling toll-free 800-TAX-FORM (800-829-3676).

Taxpayers who are missing Forms W-2, 1098, 1099 or 5498 for the years 2017, 2018 or 2019 should request copies from their employer, bank or other payer. Taxpayers who are unable to get missing forms from their employer or other payer can order a free wage and income transcript at IRS.gov using the Get Transcript Online tool. Alternatively, they can file Form 4506-T to request a wage and income transcript. A wage and income transcript shows data from information returns received by the IRS, such as Forms W-2, 1099, 1098, Form 5498 and IRA contribution information. Taxpayers can use the information from the transcript to file their tax return.

First-time filers and EIP eligible

The IRS reminds first-time filers and those who usually don’t have a federal filing requirement that they must file a 2020 tax return to claim the Recovery Rebate Credit (RRC), if they were eligible but did not receive the first or second Economic Impact Payment (EIP), or received less than the full amounts. The IRS offers free options to prepare and file a return at How to File on IRS.gov. Taxpayers who received the full amounts of both EIPs cannot claim the RRC and should not include any information about the payments on their 2020 tax return.

State-by-state estimates of individuals who may be due 2017 income tax refunds

State or Estimated Median Total District Number of Potential Potential Individuals Refund Refunds* Alabama 21,700 $848 $21,542,300 Alaska 5,000 $960 $5,527,400 Arizona 32,900 $766 $30,655,500 Arkansas 12,600 $811 $12,150,900 California 132,800 $833 $129,793,500 Colorado 27,000 $813 $26,020,400 Connecticut 13,200 $928 $13,945,100 Delaware 5,200 $853 $5,254,600 District of Columbia 3,600 $878 $3,765,500 Florida 89,600 $870 $89,767,400 Georgia 46,300 $791 $44,234,300 Hawaii 7,600 $913 $7,827,400 Idaho 6,200 $727 $5,572,300 Illinois 49,000 $901 $50,355,300 Indiana 30,800 $894 $31,291,100 Iowa 13,500 $922 $13,851,800 Kansas 13,400 $865 $13,313,500 Kentucky 17,700 $875 $17,612,600 Louisiana 21,700 $837 $21,659,900 Maine 5,300 $853 $5,158,000 Maryland 26,700 $872 $27,241,700 Massachusetts 28,000 $978 $30,469,100 Michigan 43,100 $863 $43,189,300 Minnesota 20,400 $808 $19,400,200 Mississippi 11,800 $776 $11,087,800 Missouri 30,500 $831 $29,778,200 Montana 4,400 $808 $4,255,500 Nebraska 7,200 $853 $6,982,000 Nevada 15,500 $845 $15,310,600 New Hampshire 5,900 $968 $6,391,000 New Jersey 34,200 $924 $35,778,700 New Mexico 9,000 $837 $8,913,100 New York 66,700 $956 $71,361,600 North Carolina 43,500 $837 $42,307,200 North Dakota 3,600 $958 $3,779,100 Ohio 48,700 $852 $47,892,500 Oklahoma 19,800 $869 $19,890,300 Oregon 21,200 $765 $19,733,900 Pennsylvania 50,900 $931 $52,861,200 Rhode Island 3,600 $921 $3,792,500 South Carolina 16,800 $768 $15,740,900 South Dakota 3,600 $912 $3,665,500 Tennessee 27,100 $851 $26,534,100 Texas 133,000 $904 $138,355,200 Utah 11,100 $771 $10,251,900 Vermont 2,600 $852 $2,505,200 Virginia 36,600 $827 $36,159,900 Washington 36,900 $928 $38,924,900 West Virginia 6,400 $946 $6,769,600 Wisconsin 18,900 $798 $17,759,900 Wyoming 3,100 $944 $3,273,400 Totals 1,345,900 $865 $1,349,654,800

* Excluding credits.