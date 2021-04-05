ODOT Region 4 construction report: Week of April 5-9

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is the Oregon Department of Transportation Region 4 construction report for the week of April 5-9.

The Oregon Department of Transportation is committed to providing a safe, efficient transportation system. ODOT invests in Oregon's future through roadway improvement projects. The following projects are located within ODOT's Region 4 encompassing Central Oregon from The Dalles to Klamath Falls on the east side of the Cascades.

All work is dependent on weather conditions, and schedules are subject to change.

Crook County

U.S. 26: Ochoco Highway, Prineville Rails to Trails project ( MP 19.4-MP 19.7).

Contractor will be installing signs and performing miscellaneous cleanup activities.

Deschutes County

U.S. 97: S Century Drive to USFS border (MP 153.11-MP 156.26) Contractor will be performing bridge work for the new northbound alignment. Also, they will close the NB passing lane from MP 154.5 - 153.5 to haul material to the new NB alignment fill site. Traffic can expect no delays.

U.S. 97: Nels Anderson Place-Romaine Village Way (Bend Parkway Repaving

Monday, April 5 -Tuesday, April 6, the contractor will be performing Stage 1 Phase 2 southbound closure: U.S. 97southbound will be closed from Exit 139 (Reed Market Rd) to Exit 141 (Murphy Rd). All southbound traffic will be diverted onto U.S. 97 Business Route (3rd. St.) and will be detoured south to Murphy Road where travelers will be able to regain access to U.S. 97 by way of the U.S. 97 southbound on-ramp at Murphy Road.



Wednesday, April 7 – Thursday, April 8, the contractor will be performing Stage 2 Phase 2 northbound closure: U.S. 97 northbound will be closed from Exit 139 (Reed Market Rd.) to Exit 135B (Empire Ave.). All northbound traffic will be diverted onto U.S. 97 Business Route (3rd. St.) and will be detoured north to Empire Ave. where travelers will be able to regain access to U.S. 97 by way of U.S. 97 northbound on-ramp at Empire Ave.



Friday, April 9 - Saturday April 10, the contractor will be performing a 24-hour single lane closure from U.S. 97 northbound MP 138 -MP137. The closure will be in place from Friday at 8 p.m. until Saturday 5 p.m. Traffic can expect delays of up to 20 minutes.

ALL CLOSURES AND WORK WILL OCCUR BETWEEN 8 p.m. – 6 a.m., except Friday through Saturday single lane closures.

Harney/Lake counties

US395: Big Stick – Alkali Lake, Lakeview, Lakeview-Burns Highway (MP 15.43- MP46.93. Work is scheduled to start in April 2021.

Hood River County

I-84: Hood River Eastbound & Westbound Bridges project, I-84 (MP 63.9-64.42) Crews will continue making forms for future concrete work, and will start installing steel for concrete reinforcement.

Jefferson County

and CTWS Reservation

U.S. 26: Warm Springs Safety Corridor, (MP 103.02-MP111.16). The contractor will perform excavation and earthwork activities. The highway will be reduced to one travel lane that will be controlled by flaggers and a pilot car. Traffic can expect delays of up to 20 minutes.

Klamath County

OR39: Crest St. - Madison St., Klamath Falls, MP2.99-MP4.26) Survey, excavation, sidewalk, and signal work is scheduled during the day Monday through Friday. Night work expected Tuesday, March 30. Expect minor delays.

Lake County

US395: Cogswell Creek and Crooked River culverts project, Freemont Highway (MP 130.40 & MP 152.26 and MP 230.58 & MP 152.45) No work expected this week.

US395 & OR140 (Lakeview) ADA Curb Ramps (MP 142.62-MP 144.06) No work expected this week.

Sherman County

U.S. 97: Rockfall Project (U.S. 97/Sherman Highway milepost 0.87-3.69) Material removal, access road creation and drilling are taking place throughout the project area. Flaggers are moving traffic through the work zone during the daytime, expect 20 minute delays. At night, traffic will be routed through single lanes in each direction. Blasting will occur at milepost 3.3 on Wednesday, with delays of 20

Wasco County (OR)/Klickitat (WA)

The Dalles (Columbia River) Bridge Project (U.S. 197 (WA) milepost 0.57-OR milepost 0.61-I-84 (OR) milepost 100.6-102.2). Construction crews will be working overnight; expect delays up to 20 minutes during nighttime hours while flaggers control traffic across the bridge. The majority of work will occur under the bridge and includes installation of scaffolding. During daytime, watch for crews working on the road shoulders installing signage.



Nightly lane closures over the bridge

Wheeler County

U.S.26: Bridge Creek Bridge Project (U.S. 26/Ochoco Highway, milepost 64.91-65.19).All construction work is off of the roadway.

Crews are working on installing a temporary concrete barrier, and striping the detour route. The bridge will close and traffic will be moved to the detour road by the end of the day Thursday (4/8).The detour route will be a single lane, and controlled by a traffic signal. Expect possible delays of up to 20 minutes with flaggers as vehicles enter and exit the roadway.

Eastbound lane closure until 4/8. Complete bridge closure will start 4/8, with traffic down to single lane through new detour route, controlled by traffic signal.