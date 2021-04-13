Oregon wineries launch ‘One Barrel Challenge’ for more accessible, inclusive industry

Community Billboard

NEWBERG, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Seven like-minded wineries have joined forces to launch the One Barrel Challenge, a collective dream of making Oregon’s wine industry more accessible and inclusive, regardless of color, class or creed.

Rooted in unity, collaboration and empowerment, each participant in the One Barrel Challenge has donated the equivalent of one barrel of win (25 cases) to the cause, with 100 percent of proceeds devoted to access and education in breaking down barriers in the wine industry.

​“Like much of the country, there are extreme racial disparities in the wine industry,” said Channing Frye, former NBA star, creator of Chosen Family Wines and a member of the One Barrel Challenge founding class. “As we together commemorate Oregon Wine Month this May, my partners in the One Barrel Challenge and I seek to leverage this moment - and this movement - to incite change and increase diversity amongst those seeking careers in our beloved craft, and our commonality in giving back is wine.”

​In 2021, funds raised from wine sales will benefit the Maurice Lucas Foundation, which honors late Trail Blazer and community pillar Maurice Lucas’ legacy in the Portland metro-area through its commitment to providing educational opportunities for marginalized communities.

“Together, the Maurice Lucas Foundation and One Barrel Challenge seek to create greater access to educational opportunities for young people throughout Oregon,” said David Lucas, executive director of the Maurice Lucas Foundation and son of Maurice Lucas. “With one of the world’s most celebrated wine regions, the Willamette Valley, right in their backyard, many of these young people may have never previously considered a career in the wine industry.”

In the future, the One Barrel Challenge seeks to evolve, creating hands-on educational opportunities and scholarships supporting a diverse and representative wine landscape for future generations.

“Since announcing my own label a year ago, I’ve learned more and more about the lack of representation in the wine industry,” said CJ McCollum, professional athlete, creator of McCollum Heritage 91 and a member of the One Barrel Challenge founding class. “In launching the One Barrel Challenge, I look forward to actively increasing awareness and witnessing the change we can create through this program, ensuring wine is more approachable for everyone, particularly those who may not see people who look like them leading the profession.”

​With the goal of ensuring everyone who dreams of engaging with the Oregon wine industry is given an opportunity, each of the seven wineries, which range from 50-year-old heritage brands to new labels, share in their commitment to confront racism, injustice and the broken systems limiting underrepresented communities.

The founding class of the One Barrel Challenge - including the wines available for sale - includes:

○ Granville Wine Co. 2020 Rosé: $35

○ McCollum Heritage 91. 2019 Chardonnay: $45

○ Hazelfern. 2019 Chardonnay: $45

○ Division Winemaking Company. 2015 Syrah: $45

○ Adelsheim Vineyard. 2019 Pinot noir: $55

○ L’Angolo Estate. 2019 Pinot noir: $55

○ Chosen Family Wines. 2018 Pinot noir: $55

Starting May 1, One Barrel Challenge wines will be available for purchase on participating winery websites and in tasting rooms. For more information, visit onebarrelchallenge.com.

About the Maurice Lucas Foundation:

The Maurice Lucas Foundation was founded in honor of Maurice Lucas and his legacy of service to the Portland community. Fans knew Lucas as The Enforcer—a five-time NBA All-Star, the original power forward and former NBA champion Portland Trail Blazer and assistant coach. Portlanders remember Maurice for his character as much as his athletic achievements. He was passionate about giving back to his community and he lived that every day. He treated each person he met with respect. He was an active contributor to charitable organizations, and he volunteered countless hours to coaching and mentoring youth. The foundation stands as a continuation of Maurice’s dedication to empower Portland’s youth with opportunities for positive developmental growth through sport. For more information, visit: ml20.org.

About the One Barrel Challenge:

Launching in May of 2021, the One Barrel Challenge is a collective dream of seven like-minded wineries to make Oregon’s wine industry more accessible and inclusive, regardless of color, class or creed. Rooted in unity, collaboration and empowerment, each participant in the One Barrel Challenge has donated the equivalent of one barrel of wine (25 cases) to the cause, with 100 percent of proceeds devoted to breaking down barriers of entry in the wine industry for people of color. The founding class of the One Barrel Challenge includes: Channing Frye’s Chosen Family Wine and CJ McCollum’s McCollum Heritage 91, as well as L’Angolo Estate, Adelsheim Vineyard, Granville Wine Co., Hazelfern Cellars and Division Winemaking Company. For more information, visit: onebarrelchallenge.com.