Oregon Marine Board approves slow no-wake zone on portion of Crescent Lake

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon State Marine Board approved a slow no-wake zone on a portion of Crescent Lake at its quarterly board meeting, held virtually on Wednesday, along with a construction grant for Westport County Park, a cost increase for the Port of Arlington, and Maintenance Assistance Program grant rules.

The Board conditionally approved, subject to legislative approval of the agency’s 2021-23 budget, $379,825.25 in Boating Facility Grant funds, $100,000.00 in Waterway Access Grant funds, and $200,000 in federal Boating Infrastructure Grants for Westport County Park. This amounts to a total of $679,825.25 from the 2021-23 Cycle One Boating Facility Grant funding which will be matched by $1,595,921.75 in cash and administrative match for a total project cost of $2,275,747.00.

The Westport County Park facility upgrade includes a new two-lane concrete boat ramp, boarding docks, short-term tie-up docks, a nonmotorized launching dock system, paved parking, and flush restrooms. The facility construction is anticipated to begin this summer and be completed before the end of the year. The next closest facility upstream is Rainier at river mile 67.5 and downstream is Aldrich Point at river mile 30 and Port of Astoria East Basin at river mile 15.

The Board also approved a grant cost increase of $37,500 for the Port of Arlington to complete their previously approved grant for the replacement of the flush restroom, adding showers, renovating the parking area, adding sidewalks, enhancing nonmotorized boating access, and creating single car parking to serve the access and walking trail users. The Port has been working with a contractor to identify cost savings without reducing the scope of work and successfully reduced the cost by approximately half.

The Board also approved proposed rules to the Boating Facilities Maintenance Assistance Grant Program (MAG) to reflect a more streamlined and less burdensome administrative process for facility operators and agency staff. The MAG program offers financial assistance to facility owners/operators for routine maintenance of a boating facility, including small repairs and supplies. The Boating Facilities Section will be offering virtual training on how to apply for MAG funding soon.

In their final action, the Board approved a slow no-wake zone in a small cove, referred to as Tranquil Cove, on Crescent Lake in Klamath County, OAR 250-020-0204. The rules go into effect May 1.

To view meeting materials and a replay of the virtual meeting, visit the agency’s Public Meetings page.