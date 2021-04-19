Diamond Lake anglers can help improve fishery – and could win $50

Community Billboard

ROSEBURG, Ore. (KTVZ) – Diamond Lake anglers who harvest rainbow trout over 20 inches can help the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife maintain the lake’s quality fishery by providing scale samples from their catch. Anglers who donate scale samples have a chance to win a $50 prize.

Scale samples will determine the age of the fish and paint a more complete picture of the size-at-age of these large rainbow trout. Combined with fish health condition, water quality factors, and benthic macroinvertebrate trends, this data will help biologists maintain a quality, high-yield fishery, ODFW said.

Diamond Lake anglers can take their harvested rainbow trout (20 inches or larger) to the Diamond Lake Marina where staff will remove the scale samples and note fish length. Anglers should fill out their name, harvest date and contact information on the collection envelop for a chance to win a $50 prize. Drawings are held monthly May through September.

The Umpqua Fish District received a $650 grant from the Umpqua Fisheries Enhancement Derby to provide the prizes which are gift cards to outdoor recreation stores including Sportsman’s Warehouse and Cabela’s.