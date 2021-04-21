Deschutes County DA’s Office announces Crime Victims’ Rights Award recipients

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- It is Crime Victims’ Rights Week. This year marks the 40th year that we have celebrated the annual strides made on behalf of crime victims, the Deschutes County District Attorney's Office said Wednesday in announcing three recipients of an award honoring those who assist crime victims in exemplary fashion.

This year’s theme embodies the challenges felt not just in Deschutes County, but by communities across the Nation: Support Victims. Build Trust. Engage Communities.

The award winners this year exemplify this theme through their support to victims of crime, their actions to help build trust, and the steps they have taken to assist engaging our community.

Congratulations to the winners!

Deschutes County Sherriff’s Deputy Ted Morris

Deputy Morris deserves recognition for his efforts around victim safety. Countless times he has entered the courtroom to keep a better eye on things, stood at the front doors to ensure a victim safely made it to their vehicle, or just practiced kindness to assuage fears. His connection with victims and their family members provides them a sense of security during moments they are required to be around someone unsafe. Deputy Morris also goes the extra mile with a smile and plenty of humor. Many thanks to him for his role in making sure that victims feel safe enough to be present and heard!

Saving Grace Advocate Joanna Gardner

Joanna Gardner continually does an outstanding job of supporting victims of crime, specifically survivors of domestic and sexual violence. Joanna exemplifies the theme for this year’s celebration. She approaches every situation ready to provide what the crime victim needs, whether that be providing hospital support immediately after an assault, accompanying someone to make a police report, walking alongside a victim throughout the civil legal process, connecting them to community resources, or offering ongoing emotional support over the course of weeks, months, or years. She is uncommonly skilled in building rapport with people who have just experienced a violent or traumatic incident. Crime victims often share that they felt entirely comfortable, respected, and cared for while working with Joanna. The victims she supports, and her supervisors, know her to regularly go above and beyond to ensure victims receive what they need to be safe and supported. She also provides formal and informal ongoing training to community members on how to best support victims of these types of crimes.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Steve Gunnels

Steve Gunnels, one of the least acknowledged advocates for victims. The victims he works with often form lifelong connections with him. Victims of crime appreciate his integrity, diligence and compassion; Steve also makes himself available to speak and listen. Anne lost her son in a DUII crash in 1998, she has worked with MADD and other crime victims’ organizations since. Anne always comments on her appreciation for Steve and still stays in contact with him. Victim families from homicide cases remain in contact with Steve years after cases are resolved, he makes himself available, he listens and he cares. Steve is one of the humblest prosecutors in the office and does this work quietly and confidentially.