Bend-Redmond Habitat seeking to fill six AmeriCorps construction crew leader positions

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity has been awarded six AmeriCorps National Construction Crew Leader positions and is looking for motivated, qualified candidates to serve locally during the 2021-2022 service year, which begins in August.

Habitat AmeriCorps members serve in full-time, paid stipend positions, helping to meet the housing needs of communities and low to moderate income families across the U.S.

Applicants accepted as Habitat AmeriCorps members serving with Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity will be integral in the organization’s effort to provide more affordable homeownership opportunities in the Bend and Redmond communities. As Bend and Redmond continue to grow, so does the gap between wages and housing costs. It is extremely challenging for many low to moderate income families and individuals to become homeowners in our area. So, to do their part to address this housing crisis, Habitat is working to build 40 homes in the next three years and then 20 homes each year after that. This service year, Habitat expects to have 16-21 homes in various stages of construction.

Over the course of one service year, Habitat AmeriCorps Construction Crew Leaders will help Bend-Redmond Habitat reach their goal by coordinating, leading, educating, recruiting, and supporting construction volunteers all the while learning valuable professional and life skills. Habitat would not be able to do what it does without volunteers and AmeriCorps members provide the necessary support to run multiple projects, increase the volunteer base, build capacity, and ultimately serve more families and individuals in Bend and Redmond through affordable housing.

“Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity is thrilled to be able to host 6 new AmeriCorps members later this year. We are on track to build 40 homes over the next 3 years and then stabilize at 20 homes per year after that. We can’t build and serve people in need of affordable housing without partnerships such as this. Our local community is committed to helping us transform lives through affordable homeownership opportunities but having the onsite support at our construction sites is extremely valuable to us,” says Robin Cooper Engle, VP of Resource Development.

AmeriCorps is a network of national service programs that engage more than 80,000 Americans each year in intensive service throughout the United Service. Since Habitat partnered with AmeriCorps in 1994, more than 10,148 AmeriCorps members have served with Habitat for Humanity across the country. They have raised tens of millions of dollars, engaged 3.7 million volunteers and served 109,830 individuals, helping to build strength and stability through safe, affordable housing.

For more information or to submit a resume, please visit https://bendredmondhabitat.org/americorps/, https://www.habitat.org/volunteer/long-term-opportunities/americorps or https://americorps.gov/

About Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity

Bend-Redmond Habitat builds strength, stability and self-reliance through affordable homeownership for families and individuals in Bend and Redmond. We are dedicated to changing lives by bringing people together to help make a difference in our communities through affordable housing. Since 1989, Bend-Redmond Habitat has built 159 homes and repaired 146 more, providing more than 1042 children and adults a safe, secure and healthy home. bendredmondhabitat.org 541.385.5387.

The Bend ReStore is a home improvement resale center that accepts and sells a wide variety of building materials, appliances and home furnishings. All proceeds from the ReStore benefit Bend-Redmond Habitat’s mission. For more information, restorebend.org, 541.312.6709.