FireFree yard debris disposal events begin May 1

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Starting next Saturday, May 1, residents will be able to dispose of yard debris for free during spring FireFree events across Central Oregon.



Wildfire season is quickly approaching, and now is the time to improve the defensible space around your home.



Fire Free Events will be held on:



May 1 – 16: Knott Landfill. Seven days a week, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.



May 22 – June 5: Transfer Stations



Negus Transfer Station in Redmond

Monday - Saturday, 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.



Northwest (Fryrear) Transfer Station near Sisters

Wednesday - Saturday, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Southwest Transfer Station near La Pine

Wednesday - Saturday, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.



First Three Weekends in May – Westside Collection Site in Bend

In partnership with Brooks Resources and Bend Fire & Rescue, the west side location off Skyliner will operate during the first three weekends in May.



Saturday & Sunday, May 1-2, 8-9 and 15-16, 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Skyliners Road, west of Miller Elementary, near the Tree Farm subdivision. From Bend, turn west on Skyliners, then north onto the construction road.



May 7 – 8: Sunriver Compost Site



Visit www.FireFree.org to learn more about simple steps you can take to protect your home and community from wildfire.



Frequently Asked Questions



What can I drop off?

Grass clippings, brush, pine needles, pinecones, weeds, trimmings and branches, stumps or trees (no larger than 12” in diameter).

NOT Accepted: rocks, lumber, metal, trash or plastics of any kind, including plastic bags. Sod and dirt.

Where are the most vulnerable places for glowing embers to ignite my home?

Gutters and roof valleys filled with debris like pine needles and leaves. Clean them out. Despite a metal or asphalt shingle roof, the buildup of gutter debris provides necessary fuel for the glowing embers to ignite adjacent fascia boards or siding – most often made of wood.

Shrubs and weeds that provide a path of fuel for fire to reach your trees or home. Reduce shrubs and other “ladder fuels” around your home to reduce the threat of ground fires igniting nearby trees, or your home.

Flammable materials near a deck, patio or fence. Remove weeds, shrubs or any combustible materials from around, under or on top of your deck, patio or wood fence. This includes flammable toys, planters, construction materials, patio furniture and cushions along with even small piles of pine needles or leaves.

Bark mulch, pine needles, ornamental junipers or flammable vegetation within 5 feet of your home. This can provide the perfect ember bed that provides necessary fuel for the glowing embers to ignite the adjacent siding – most often made of wood.

Woodpiles near your home or other combustible vegetation. Move woodpiles at least 30 feet away from your home or other combustibles.

Visit the FireFree website at www.firefree.org for more information about how you can prepare your property for wildfire season.