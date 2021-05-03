ODOT Region 4 construction update: Week of May 3-7

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is the ODOT Region 4 construction update for the week of May 3-7.

The Oregon Department of Transportation is committed to providing a safe, efficient transportation system. ODOT invests in Oregon's future through roadway improvement projects. The following projects are located within ODOT's Region 4, encompassing Central Oregon from The Dalles to Klamath Falls on the east side of the Cascades.

All work is dependent on weather conditions, and schedules are subject to change.

Deschutes County

U.S. 97: S Century Drive to USFS border (MP 153.11-MP 156.26) Contractor will be performing excavation and bridge work for the new northbound alignment. No delays to traffic are anticipated.

U.S. 97: Nels Anderson Place-Romaine Village Way (Bend Parkway Repaving)

On Monday Night, May 3 -- The contractor will be performing Stage 1 Phase 1 SB Closure: US97

Southbound will be closed From Exit 135A to Reed Market Exit 139. All SB traffic will be diverted onto US97 Business route (3rd St.) and will be detoured south to Reed Market where travelers will be able to regain access to US97 by waynof the US97 SB on-ramp at Reed Market.

On Tuesday Night, May 4 -- The contractor will be performing Stage 1 Phase 2 SB Closure: US97 Southbound will be closed from Exit 139 (Reed Market Rd) to Exit 141 (Murphy Rd). All SB traffic will be diverted onto US97 Business route (3rd. St.) and will be detoured south to Murphy Rd where travelers will be able to regain access to US97 by way of the US97 SB on-ramp at Murphy Rd.

On Wednesday Night, May 5 – The contractor will be performing Stage 2 Phase 2 NB Closure: US97 Northbound will be closed from Exit 139 (Reed Market Rd.) to Exit 135B (Empire Ave.). All NB Traffic will be diverted onto US97 Business route (3rd. St.) and will be detoured north to Empire Ave. where travelers will be able to regain access to US97 by way of US97 NB on-ramp at Empire Ave.

On Thursday Night, May 6 -- The contractor will be performing Stage 1 Phase 1 SB Closure:

US97 Southbound will be closed From Exit 135A to Reed Market Exit 139. All SB traffic will be diverted onto US97 Business route (3rd St.) and will be detoured south to Reed Market where travelers will be able to regain access to US97 by way of the US97 SB on-ramp at Reed Market.

ALL CLOSURES AND WORK WILL OCCUR BETWEEN 8 p.m. – 6 a.m.

Harney/Lake counties

US395: Big Stick – Alkali Lake, Lakeview, Lakeview-Burns Highway (MP 15.43- MP46.93. Survey, roadway grading and culvert work is scheduled, work zone will be a 24-hour flagging and pilot car operation. Expect 20-minute delays.

Hood River County

I-84: Hood River Eastbound & Westbound Bridges project, I-84 (MP 63.9-64.42)) Crews will continue making forms for future concrete and painting steel. Watch for crews working behind barriers and under the bridge deck. Traffic is two lanes westbound, and one lane eastbound. Speed reduction is in place at 50 mph throughout the work zone.

Jefferson County

and CTWS Reservation

U.S. 26: Warm Springs Safety Corridor, (MP 103.02-MP111.16). The contractor will perform excavation and earthwork activities. The highway will be reduced to one travel lane that will be controlled by flaggers and a pilot car. Traffic can expect delays of up to 20 minutes.

Klamath County

OR39: Crest St. - Madison St., Klamath Falls, MP2.99-MP4.26) Survey, excavation, sidewalk, and signal work is scheduled during the day Monday through Friday. Expect minor delays.

US395 & OR140 (Lakeview) ADA Curb Ramps (MP 142.62-MP 144.06) Temporary signing should begin the week of May 3, and onsite demo work and ramp construction the week of May 10.

Sherman County

U.S. 97: Rockfall Project (U.S. 97/Sherman Highway milepost 0.87-3.69) Material removal, access road creation and drilling are occurring throughout the project area. Watch for rocks in roadway. Flaggers are moving traffic through the work zone during the daytime, expect 20 minute delays. Blasting will occur at milepost 3.3 and 3.2 on Tuesday and Wednesday, with delays of 20 minutes or less.

Wasco County (OR)/Klickitat (WA)

The Dalles (Columbia River) Bridge Project (U.S. 197 (WA) milepost 0.57-OR milepost 0.61-I-84 (OR) milepost 100.6-102.2). Traffic is routed to a single lane detour next to the existing bridge, and controlled by a traffic signal. Blasting may occur at quarry site between milepoints 59 to 60, with flaggers potentially stopping traffic up to 20 min.

Wheeler County

U.S.26: Bridge Creek Bridge Project (U.S. 26/Ochoco Highway, milepost 64.91-65.19) Crew will start demolishing existing bridge. Construction crews will be working overnight; expect delays up to 20 minutes during nighttime hours while flaggers control traffic across the bridge. The majority of work will occur under the bridge and includes installation of scaffolding. Crews will also continue forming new concrete panels at their pre-cast yard location.