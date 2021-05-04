New High Desert Food & Farm Directory available, along with app, searchable directory

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Summer is coming, and local food is just around the corner! Now it is even easier to find Central Oregon foods, visit farms, taste a new dinner from a food truck or breakfast at a nearby restaurant by using the Get a Taste phone app, using a NEW searchable website or reading the print directory.

The High Desert Food and Farm Alliance (HDFFA) is releasing their 11th annual 2021 Food and Farm Directory this Wednesday - your go-to resource for local.

Here’s how you can Get Local Food!

The “Get a Taste” is a phone app that allows you to explore the very best of Central Oregon’s food and farm community. Easy to use icons will connect you with the local products you’re looking for, as well as a map to navigate where to find them. Search by Taste - types of foods or establishments, or Place - by location. Discover options such as gluten-free, home delivery or search by ownership type (e.g. women-owned). Just search for “HDFFA” or Get a Taste in Google Play or the Apple Store.

Visit the website, www.getataste.org, now featuring over 130 farmers, ranchers, and food businesses.

Explore the FREE print guide where you can learn about our food system, get tips for eating seasonally, shopping on a budget and more! The print directory is FREE, and can be found as an insert in this week’s The Source Weekly publication available throughout Central Oregon in public spaces, at the farmer’s market or at participating local businesses.

Look for the identifying “2021 HDFFA Partner” sticker at your favorite local spots. These stickers are a sign that this local food partner is in the Directory.

“HDFFA is incredibly proud to partner with and highlight the farmers, ranchers and food businesses that are the backbone of our local food system. We believe that everyone deserves access to fresh local food, and we help make that happen with resources like this year’s Food & Farm Directory: it is the perfect guide to begin or advance your steps in making local a priority and resource for all.” – Carrie Mack, HDFFA Community Engagement Manager

Come meet the staff, this Wednesday at the first Bend Farmers Market from 2-6pm. If you have questions about how to become an HDFFA listed partner or how to get a copy of this year’s directory, contact Carrie Mack (carrie@hdffa.org).

HDFFA is a 501(c)3 non-profit serving Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson Counties as well as the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. HDFFA’s mission is to support a healthy and thriving food & farm network through education, collaboration and inclusivity. For more info visit hdffa.org.