New Oregon Bicycling Manual has updated info on rules of the road, traveling tips and more

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – Just in time for the season, the new, updated Oregon Bicycling Manual is now available, online and in print.

Highlights of the new manual include:

Tips and resources on planning for bicycling with kids, cargo, groups and transit.

Explanation of new laws, including the “Stop As Yield” law for stop signs and flashing red signals (p. 25).

Updated graphics and resource links.

Improved flow of information.

A table of contents, for easier navigation.

English manuals are available now; Spanish manuals will soon be available.

Individual manuals are available online and printed copies can be ordered from the ODOT Storeroom. Note: Printed manuals are shipped by minimum of 10 manual per package.

Throughout May, safety advocates across Oregon will be promoting the key safety message – Look out for each other – as part of celebrating National Bicycling Safety Month. If you want to help spread the word, check out ODOT’s supply of free brochures, fliers, posters and more. You can learn more about the new “Stop As Yield” law by watching a brief animated video and reviewing the brochure.