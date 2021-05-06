Pacific Power announces grants to Central Oregon organizations

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Even as COVID-19 vaccines roll out across the country, many communities are still facing challenges from the pandemic and the organizations that support them are still seeing unprecedented demand.

In spite of the odds, local programs that address critical issues such as food insecurity, homelessness, domestic violence, child abuse, elder issues, mental health and community safety have continued to find creative new ways to deliver help quickly and safely, even while facing additional budget constraints.

As part of the company’s commitment to supporting its communities, PacifiCorp Foundation, a nonprofit arm of Pacific Power, is donating more than $525,000 across the six states it serves. The funding goes to support a total of 209 safety and wellness grants as part of the most recent round of quarterly grants provided by the foundation each year. The next grant cycle is now open through June 15; organizations may apply online.

“We celebrate these heroic organizations that have continued to reinvent and reimagine ways they can help our communities’ most vulnerable,” said Matt Chancellor, Pacific Power's regional business manager for Central Oregon. “Although we see brighter days ahead, Pacific Power remains deeply committed to supporting the work of these organizations, helping to fortify our communities, so they are strong and resilient.”

The following grants (individual amounts were not announced) were given to Central Oregon organizations providing critical safety and wellness programs:

Bridge Meadows for construction of a therapy room that clinicians will use to provide individual, family and group therapy for foster families and limited-income elders.

Council on Aging of Central Oregon to support the community dining program that serves grab-and-go meals to older adults at four locations throughout Central Oregon to help prevent food insecurity, malnutrition and social isolation.

Deschutes Children's Foundation to help fund the facilities at four area campuses that provide space for partner organizations that work on important issues such as preventing child abuse, advocating for children in foster care and delivering other crucial services for children and families.

Healing Reins Therapeutic Riding Center to maintain services for disabled, low-income participants who have been impacted heavily by the pandemic.

Hunger Prevention Coalition of Central Oregon for the purchase of fruits, vegetables, milk and eggs to help ensure nutritious meals for people struggling with the loss of income during the pandemic.

Jericho Road for food and supplies to use in their free, hot meal program, weekend food backpack program for students and homeless camp outreach program.

KIDS Center to support their child abuse prevention team's SafetyNet internet safety training curriculum that teaches parents how to keep children safe from risky on-line behavior.

Lines for Life for support scholarships and a work-study program for YouthLine volunteers on the Warm Springs Reservation who provide crisis intervention and suicide prevention by phone for young people ages 10-24.

Redmond Senior Center for the Thrive Together program which is helping older adults in Central Oregon overcome isolation and thrive, especially during the pandemic, by facilitating virtual relationships, providing accessing to online learning activities, and fostering community building among older adults, volunteers and community partners.

Sparrow Clubs for support a Sparrow Project in Central Oregon, which not only provides financial and emotional support for a child in medical need, but also empowers youth to help others through community service.

The Shield to help provide prompt, effective, no-cost mental health services to Central Oregon's veterans and first responders, and to respond to a rising need for services because of COVID-19 and extreme wildfires.

St. Vincent de Paul Society of Crook County to supply emergency help to the growing number of low-income individuals who need temporary financial assistance with housing, emergency shelter, transportation and other needs.

“The funds and support Jericho Road of Redmond has received are certainly appreciated, especially during these uncertain and challenging times,” said Tia Linshied, board chairman for Jericho Road. “To know that in our community there are strong, dependable companies that care and that are concerned offers that bolster of hope so critical to our continued service. Pacific Power’s generosity touches thousands of the homeless and hungry we serve.

About the Pacific Power Foundation:

The Pacific Power Foundation is part of the PacifiCorp Foundation, one of the largest utility-endowed foundations in the United States. The foundation was created in 1988 by PacifiCorp, an electric utility serving 2 million customers in six western states as Pacific Power (Oregon, Washington and California) and Rocky Mountain Power (Utah, Wyoming and Idaho). The foundation’s mission, through charitable investments, is to support the growth and vitality of the communities served by Pacific Power and Rocky Mountain Power. For more information, visit www.pacificpower.net/foundation.