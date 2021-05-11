Statewide online public school’s first honor roll includes 8 C.O. students

Community Billboard

SCIO, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Willamette Connections Academy is excited to announce the school’s first honor roll for grades K-12. The statewide tuition-free online public school is recognizing hundreds of students across Oregon for outstanding academic achievement during the first semester of the 2020-21 academic year.

“On behalf of the administration, teachers and counselors at Willamette Connections Academy, we congratulate all the students who earned a spot on the honor roll,” said Chris Long, Willamette Connections Academy Principal. “There's no question it has been a challenging year for everyone, so we're thrilled to recognize this year's list of Honor Roll students.”

The school’s honor roll qualifications vary by grade levels. Students in kindergarten through 8th grade are eligible for honor roll if they have received “A’s” in all their classes during the first semester of the academic year. To qualify for the honor roll, in 9th through 12th grades, students needed to achieve a GPA of 3.75 and above.

Willamette Connections Academy First Semester Honor Roll – Central Oregon:

Liliana Sustare Bend, OR Kindergarten Sofia Negrete Bend, OR 3rd grade Clara Negrete Bend, OR 1st grade Dorian Tipton Bend, OR 5th grade Troy Potampa Culver, OR 11th grade Samantha Isaac Madras, OR 7th grade Lucas Burkhardt Prineville, OR 7th grade Arianna Lopez Redmond, OR Kindergarten

“With many families expressing concern over their student falling behind due to the pandemic, I am incredibly proud of our Willamette Connections Academy students who have been thriving in a full-time online learning environment that has continued uninterrupted,” said Long.



According to a new Parent Pulse Report released by Connections Academy, about 60% of families will consider staying with online school even after the pandemic is over.



“As parents consider continuing full-time online school for their students, Willamette Connections Academy is a great choice for families. Our state-certified teachers focus on academics, as well as the social and emotional well-being of our students. We offer a highly engaging curriculum in a nurturing, safe academic environment, which helps prepare students to thrive in a changing world,” added Long.