This summer, let reading ‘color your world’ at Crook County Library

Community Billboard

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) – Crook County Library encourages everyone in our community to be creative, try new things, and read broadly this summer through participation in our 2021 Summer Reading Program.

This year’s theme, Reading Colors Your World, is all about the power of books to expand your knowledge and open your mind to new possibilities.

For children and teens, a regular reading habit is critical for maintaining and building literacy skills, especially when school is not in session. For adults, the Summer Reading Program provides an opportunity for lifelong learning and rediscovering a love of reading for pleasure.

This year, we are challenging everyone to read for at least 15 hours total between June 1 and August 16. Complete this goal and you will earn a free book and a chance to win one of our grand prizes. Kids and teens, 0-12th grade get a free book just for signing up for our program. If you need more incentive to read this summer, we will also be giving out weekly prizes that you are automatically entered to win just by logging your reading.

The Summer Reading Program is more than just reading. This year, maybe more than ever, we could all use some fun activities. Our program includes a virtual visit with reptiles presented by OMSI, a virtual game night and scavenger hunt for teens, art classes for teens and adults led by professional artists and creators, take and make activity kits for all-ages, and much more.

The best part about the 2021 Summer Reading Program is that you can participate from home, or anywhere you have an internet connection using the Beanstack reading challenge software and mobile app. To sign-up for the Summer Reading Program, go to crooklib.beanstack.org on or after June 1, or sign up at the library.

This program is generously sponsored by the Friends of the Crook County Library and grant funds provided through the State Library of Oregon Ready to Read Grant. To support projects like the Summer Reading Program, please consider becoming a member of The Friends of the Crook County Library.

Located in central Prineville, Crook County Library provides traditional and innovative library resources and programming to Crook County residents of all ages. It is a place where people come together for lifelong learning, enjoyment, and connection. To learn more, visit us at www.crooklib.org or call us at (541) 447-7978.