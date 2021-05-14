Road testing may delay traffic next week on Three Creeks Road

Community Billboard

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) — Beginning Monday and continuing through Friday of next week, engineers will be conducting roadway testing along Forest Service Road 16 (Three Creeks Road), the Deschutes National Forest said Friday.

The roadway testing is necessary for planning the future design of the repaving of FSR 16. This testing will occur along approximately 10 miles of the paved roadway. Engineering specialists will be on site from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. throughout the week.

The public traveling along FSR 16 may experience some travel delays. Flaggers will be directing traffic during the roadway testing.

If you have any questions or concerns, please contact Jerold Wesley, Deschutes National Forest Project Engineer, at 541-419-1988.