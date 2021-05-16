Where there’s a will, there’s a play: Summit HS Theatre Dept. to stream ‘Les Miserables School Edition’

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Theatre is alive and well at Summit High School, where students are staging a streamed version of the beloved epic Les Miserables: School Edition, using safe social-distancing practices and filmed outdoors.

Based on the Victor Hugo novel of the same name, Les Miserables follows the story of released convict Jean Valjean as he attempts to find redemption from his past by creating a new future for himself and his adopted daughter, Cosette. But the persistence of his pursuer, Inspector Javert, forces Valjean to confront his past in order to provide the best possible future for his daughter.

Set in the backdrop of the June Rebellion of 1832, a time of revolution fueled by the plight of the miserable poor who are facing a housing crisis, high unemployment rates and lack of resources in the midst of a cholera pandemic, this story could hardly feel more relevant.

Les Miserables School Edition, with music by Claude-Michel Schonberg, lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer and original French text by Alain Boublil and Jean-Marc Natel, is directed by Lara Okamoto, with musical direction by Melissa Jacot and pit conducted by Cooper Ottum, with impressive performances by Branden Plascencia Ruiz as Jean Valjean, Roman Russell as Inspector Javert, Bella Morton as Fantine, Chloe Lezotte as Cosette, Gavin Felciano as Marius Pontmercy, Miya Corpstein as Eponine, Emma Morton as Enjolras, JJ Mitchel as Thenardier and Alana Cole as Madame Thenardier.

The ensemble includes: Ashlynn Bowles, Jonas Farnsworth, Kendall Hendricker, Emma Kaisner, Kaylee Kemp, Archie Kerr, Solana Kim, Bekcy Knight, Bronwyn Laherty, Sam Monger, Sophia Monger, Logan O’Neill, Macy Pofahl, Jason Richmond and Jacob Zhao. The production is stage managed by Sienna Swetland.

All performances will be streamed on June 11th or 12th @ 7 pm. The run time is approximately 90 minutes without an intermission. Tickets are $15 per stream, although an additional donation is recommended for multi-member households sharing a ticket.

Tickets can be purchased at www.showtix4u.com/event-details/50952. For more information, check out the Summit Theatre Company website at www.summittheatrecompany.com or contact Lara Okamoto at 541-355-4190 or at Lara.Okamoto@bend.k12.or.us.