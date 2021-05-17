Deschutes County Farm Bureau awards record-breaking $10,000 in scholarships

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Deschutes County Farm Bureau said Monday it proudly awarded a record-breaking $10,000 in scholarships this year.

“This is the highest amount to date that Deschutes County Farm Bureau has awarded students through our scholarship program,” said Tom Maddux, Deschutes County Farm Bureau scholarship coordinator. “With so many things being canceled due to the pandemic, our Deschutes County Farm Bureau Board chose to invest in the future of our youth. It was a wise decision, in my book.”

> Winner of the first-ever $2,500 scholarship is:

Madalynn Lamken of Terrebonne

> Winners of the $1,500 scholarships are:

Josiah Cruikshank of Bend

Chelsea Buhmann of Bend

Chance Greene of Bend

> Winners of the $1,000 scholarships are:

Rhiannon Curley of Redmond

Lauren Neuman of Bend

Jessica Simpson of Redmond

“Deschutes County Farm Bureau congratulates Madalynn, Josiah, Chelsea, Chance, Rhiannon, Lauren, and Jessica. We’re proud to support their educational pursuits, and we wish them the best of luck,” said Maddux.

“Our generous scholarship program is another benefit of being a voting or supporting member of Deschutes County Farm Bureau. If you’re not yet a member, you can join at www.OregonFB.org,” he said.

Farm Bureau is a nonpartisan, independent, nongovernmental, voluntary organization of farming and ranching families united for the purpose of finding positive solutions to the challenges facing the agricultural and natural resource communities.



For more information, contact Deschutes County Farm Bureau Scholarship Coordinator Tom Maddux at 541.419.7669 or email Deschutescountyfb@gmail.com.