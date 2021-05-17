Redmond School District offers online kindergarten registration, in-person support

Community Billboard

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- To provide greater ease and flexibility for parents, Redmond School District uses an online registration system for kindergarten classes, but on-site assistance will be available on Tuesday at district schools.

For parents who want more personalized support for registering their kindergartner for next year, our elementary schools will host in-person, onsite supports on Tuesday. Registrars and interpreters will be available to assist parents with the online registration process (see available times below).

Bring a few helpful pieces of information with you: proof of age (like a birth certificate), proof of address (like a utility bill with your name and address), and immunization records.

Terrebonne Community School

Registration Event: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Interpreter: 8:45 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.

Tom McCall Elementary

Registration Event: 9:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., 3:15 p.m. to 6:15 p.m.

Interpreter: 3:15 p.m. to 6:15 p.m.

John Tuck Elementary

Registration Event: 8:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.

Interpreter: 8:45 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.

Hugh Hartman Elementary

Registration Event: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Interpreter: 12:45 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.

Vern Patrick Elementary

Registration Event: 8:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.

Interpreter: 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

M.A. Lynch Elementary

Registration Event: 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Interpreter: 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Sage Elementary

Registration Event: 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Interpreter: 8:45 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.

Tumalo Community School

Registration Event: 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Interpreter: 12:45 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Or register online at http://redmondschools.org/kindergarten-registration/