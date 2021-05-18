Moving – and reading – together: StoryWalk returns to Deschutes Public Library

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Step outside this spring to experience the new and improved StoryWalk® installations at your Deschutes Public Library. Read, sing and play outside while enjoying a children’s book, to help young readers develop a strong vocabulary, passion for reading and familiarity with sounding out words.

StoryWalk® is an outdoor reading experience whereby a children’s book is deconstructed and the pages of the book are posted along a walking path. “The StoryWalk® project is a great use of the library’s exterior that allows for an interactive reading experience,” says Youth Services Supervisor Chandra vanEijnsbergen. “Children are naturally drawn to the colorful pages and they are just the right height for toddlers. Moreover, it is a great tool to promote literacy, physical activity and family time.”

Beginning Tuesday, a featured StoryWalk® will be on display for readers of all ages. Find a different story at each Deschutes Public Library location (Downtown Bend, East Bend, Redmond, Sisters, Sunriver, and La Pine) available through the summer.

“It’s a great initiative to develop early literacy skills for young readers,” said vanEijnsbergen. “Even if your child is not yet reading, they will enjoy the outdoor adventure and it’s a great family activity to help them prepare for the years ahead.”

About StoryWalk®

StoryWalk® was created by Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, VT and has developed with the help of Rachel Senechal, Kellogg-Hubbard Library. StoryWalks® have been installed in 50 states and 13 countries including, Germany, Canada, England, Bermuda, Russia, Malaysia, Pakistan and South Korea.