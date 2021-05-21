Oregon Dept. of Forestry to hold webinar on draft Climate Change and Carbon Plan

Community Billboard

SALEM, Ore. – The Oregon Department of Forestry will walk members of the public through its draft Climate Change and Carbon Plan during an online information session on Thursday, May 27 from noon to 1:30 p.m.

The draft plan, meeting agenda and links to supporting information will be available on ODF’s Climate Change web page here. To attend, please register in advance on that same web page. After registering, ODF will send a confirmation email with information about how to join the Zoom meeting.

The Board of Forestry’s new Chair, Jim Kelly, is expected to make introductory remarks at the start of the meeting. A recording of the webinar in both English and Spanish translation will be available after May 27. Details will be shared at the webinar and on this page.

Accommodations for people with disabilities, and special materials, services, or assistance can be arranged by calling ODF’s Public Affairs Office at least 72 hours in advance of the meeting at 503-945-7200.

General comment about the plan can be submitted to the agency through June by filling out this comment form.

The plan will position Oregon forestry as a regional leader in climate-smart forestry, including both climate-change mitigation and adaptation. The goals are to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions, increase carbon sequestration (i.e. storage of carbon in trees), and positively benefit climate-impacted and resource-dependent communities. Under the plan, ODF will become a leader in promoting climate-smart forest policies and actions.