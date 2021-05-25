Mid Oregon Credit Union’s ‘Adopt-a-Bear’ effort raises over $6,100 for Healthy Beginnings

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Mid Oregon Credit Union’s Adopt-A-Bear Fundraiser raised more than $6,100 for Healthy Beginnings’ free health and development screenings for preschool-age children in Central Oregon.

Throughout April, Mid Oregon’s members and the community adopted Healthy Beginnings bears by making donations at credit union branches, www.midoregon.com, and over the phone. Healthy Beginnings donations were also accepted during Mid Oregon’s annual Free Shred event with Republic Services on Saturday, April 17.

Since 2004, Mid Oregon’s Adopt-A-Bear annual fundraiser has raised more than $35,000 to help support Healthy Beginnings. Community donations keep Healthy Beginnings’ screenings free for all families who use their services. The screenings are performed by local medical, dental, nutritional, and behavioral specialists, providing parents with a thorough assessment of their child’s physical and developmental health. Healthy Beginnings has served more than 10,000 children in Central Oregon counties.

“We continue to be amazed by the generosity of our members in supporting community initiatives,” says Kyle Frick, VP of Marketing and Community Relations. “Their donations ensure that more Central Oregon children have access to these much-needed screening services from Healthy Beginnings.”

Executive Director of Healthy Beginnings Kathleen Cody adds, “Mid Oregon Credit Union has been a valuable partner for over 15 years in helping us bring our screening programs to communities throughout Central Oregon. They share our commitment to helping all children enjoy a brighter future. We are blessed to have their support.”

Mid Oregon Credit Union is a full-service, member-owned financial cooperative headquartered in and serving Central Oregonians since 1957. With more than 39,000 members in Deschutes, Jefferson, Crook, Wheeler, Lake, and North Klamath Counties, Mid Oregon Credit Union partners with our members to meet their financial needs and help them achieve their dreams. For more information about our services and branch locations in Bend, Redmond, Madras, Prineville, La Pine, and Sisters, please visit www.midoregon.com.

Healthy Beginnings is a registered 503(c) non-profit organization located in Bend, Oregon, dedicated to ensuring that all local children enter their school life ready to learn, contribute, and thrive. They conduct free, comprehensive health and developmental assessments for children under the age of five using state-of-the-art screening tools and performed by certified volunteer health and behavioral specialists. These free health screenings are available to every child in Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson Counties. You can learn more about Healthy Beginnings at www.myhb.org.

Healthy Beginnings is a "21 Cares for Kids" partner.