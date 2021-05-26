ODFW seeks to fill positions on regional Access and Habitat program boards

Community Billboard

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife is looking for people with an interest in hunting, wildlife conservation and land management to serve on its Access and Habitat Program’s regional councils.

Volunteers in these positions meet several times a year to consider funding projects that open private land to hunting access or improve wildlife habitat for game animals.

ODFW is currently accepting applications for several Regional Council positions that are open until filled (see Regional Council application or find application materials at https://www.dfw.state.or.us/lands/AH/get_involved.asp )

Applicants for the regional positions should live or work in that region (see map). Duties of the position including participation in up to four public meetings each year in various communities in their region to review A&H project proposals and conduct other council business. Contact the Regional Council Coordinator for more information.

Northwest Region

One Landowner Representative position

Deschutes Klamath

One Chair position

One Landowner Representative position

Malheur

One Landowner Representative position

The A&H Program is funded by a $4 surcharge on hunting licenses and the sale of deer and elk raffle entries and auction tags. The program has opened millions of acres of private land to hunting, find A&H properties available to hunt at http://oregonhuntingmap.com/