Bend Elks Lodge donates $1,000 to C.O. Veterans Ranch ‘Victory Garden’ project

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Bend Elks Lodge #1371 on Tuesday donated $1,000 to the Central Oregon Veterans Ranch to help support the Victory Garden project.

Central Oregon Veterans Ranch is a working ranch that restores purpose and spirit to veterans of all ages.

The Bend Elks Lodge #1371 is the local chapter of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, which is the premier patriotic fraternal organization in the United States of America.