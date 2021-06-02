Skip to Content
Bend Elks Lodge donates $1,000 to C.O. Veterans Ranch ‘Victory Garden’ project

Pictured: (L-R): Adam Hollman, Bend Elks Exalted Ruler, Michelle Abbey, COVR Director of Community & Donor Relationships, Len DeGroot, Bend Elks Trustee and Chairman of the Board
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) --  The Bend Elks Lodge #1371 on Tuesday donated $1,000 to the Central Oregon Veterans Ranch to help support the Victory Garden project.

Central Oregon Veterans Ranch is a working ranch that restores purpose and spirit to veterans of all ages.

The Bend Elks Lodge #1371 is the local chapter of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, which is the premier patriotic fraternal organization in the United States of America.

