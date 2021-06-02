BPRD opens fall application process for Kids INC afterschool program

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Bend Park and Recreation District is opening an application process for its Kids INC afterschool care program through June 13.

Kids INC is an afterschool care program serving crucial child care needs for the community. The program occurs on site at all Bend elementary schools, except Amity Creek and Westside Village, and currently serves over 700 children.

“After 32 years of serving the afterschool needs of thousands of families, we have taken the opportunity to evaluate the program and improve it,” said Sue Boettner, recreation services manager. “In addition to games and play to help kids burn off some steam and unwind from the school day, new features will include age appropriate groupings, regular STEM and art projects, special interest ‘club’ activities, and homework support where needed.”

The application process opened Wednesday. The new application process is aimed to remove barriers of the registration process, specifically technology access and the early morning first-come first-served process that was a disadvantage to many community members. Applications can be completed online or by phone. All applications submitted during the initial application period will be considered together rather than on a first come, first serve basis.

Application and Registration Timeline

June 2-13: Initial application period. Complete brief application here.

June 21-23: Notification of Selection or Waitlist status. Emails will be sent to all applicants.

July 2: Deadline to confirm spot and pay $20 non-refundable registration fee. Complete online, by phone or in-person.

The initial 12-day application period will provide the basis for the selection process. If there is more interest at a school than there are available spots, BPRD will conduct a computer-generated, random lottery to fill spots and waiting list position. Siblings will be considered together in this process.

Selected families will be notified by email and have until July 2 to confirm registration and pay a $20 non-refundable registration fee to secure their space. If openings come up at any point this summer or during the school year, BPRD will notify families from the initial waiting list first before considering applications submitted later.

“While we would like to serve everyone with a need, we anticipate that demand will exceed our capacity to serve all families. We also want to ensure that people of all income levels have equitable access to the program,” added Boettner. “A lottery system provides an equitable way to allocate available spaces.”

Kids INC fee is $195 per child per month for all days when school is in session. Hours are from the end of the school day to 5:45 p.m.

BPRD scholarships are available for qualifying families. Scholarship applications are available here.

For more information about Kids INC and other child care offerings, see here.