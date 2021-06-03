High Desert Museum’s ‘Raptors of the Desert Sky’ program returns Saturday

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The High Desert Museum’s signature outdoor avian flight program, Raptors of the Desert Sky, will begin on Saturday, with shows daily at 11:30 a.m.

Hawks, owls, falcons and turkey vultures soar from perch to perch directly over the crowd seated in a natural amphitheater nestled in the museum’s pine forest. A museum expert narrates the action, sharing the hunting strategies and natural behaviors of these spectacular birds of prey.

“The outdoor flight program is a highlight of the High Desert Museum summer season,” said Museum Executive Director Dana Whitelaw, Ph.D. “It’s a special experience to see these birds so close, and it’s a thrill to witness how fast and graceful they are in flight.”

To accommodate for physical distancing, the number of program attendees will be limited. Visitors will sit only with their group on amply spaced benches in the amphitheater.

“During the program, visitors hear from naturalists about the incredible adaptations that allow the birds to thrive in their habitats,” said Museum Curator of Wildlife Jon Nelson. “We hope this inspires people to take what they have learned beyond the Museum to ensure these raptors have a vibrant future.”

The program takes place at 11:30 a.m., weather permitting. The Museum website will be updated to reflect any time changes, such as an earlier start time to accommodate for high temperatures that may stress the birds. Tickets are separate from Museum entry ($3 for members, $5 for non-members, free for children 2 or younger) and must be purchased at Admissions by 11:00 am. They are not available online.

Learn more at highdesertmuseum.org/raptors-of-the-desert-sky.

Raptors of the Desert Sky is made possible by Fly Redmond with support from Bigfoot Beverages.

ABOUT THE MUSEUM:

THE HIGH DESERT MUSEUM opened in Bend, Oregon in 1982. It brings together wildlife, cultures, art, history and the natural world to convey the wonder of North America’s High Desert. The Museum is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization accredited by the American Alliance of Museums, is a Smithsonian Affiliate, was the 2019 recipient of the Western Museums Association’s Charles Redd Award for Exhibition Excellence and is a 2021 recipient of the National Medal for Museum and Library Service. To learn more, visit highdesertmuseum.org.