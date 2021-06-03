Sisters set to dedicate 75th anniversary heritage mural

Community Billboard

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ -- This Saturday at 3 p.m., there will be a public dedication of a heritage mural being applied to the Habitat for Humanity building celebrating the history of Sisters and its 75th anniversary. The public is cordially invited to attend.

Melanie Nelson, a local philanthropist, generously donated funds to the Sisters Arts Association to make this public art project possible. The mural has been designed to cover the entire western wall of the Habitat for Humanity building in Sisters in three sections.

Steve DeLaitsch, the artist who was commissioned to paint the mural, has worked extensively with the Three Sisters Historical Society to ensure accurate visual imagery for the project. The mural is being created in the traditional “paint-on-building” method as original art. Or course, it is being done with high-quality paint materials designed to last for decades.

The Sisters Arts Association selected and negotiated for the mural to be placed on the Habitat for Humanity building because of its historic origin in Sisters and its highly visible location. SAA also worked with the artist on the overall design, selection of materials and scale of the mural. The project has also been blessed by the donor with a long-term maintenance fund to ensure the mural remains in the best possible condition.

From the beginning, this project has maintained a community focus for the benefit of the City of Sisters. It also represents a successful collaboration between the donor, the Sisters Arts Association, Three Sisters Historical Society, and Habitat for Humanity. And, it is arriving on the 75th Anniversary of the founding of the City of Sisters.

We hope you can join us for this celebration of history and the lineage of the City of Sisters. This mural will be visible to the 4 million travelers passing through Sisters on Highway 20, as well as the hundreds of thousands of pedestrians who visit the town each year.

Representatives of each of the three organizations will be present, along with members of the city staff and office-holders.