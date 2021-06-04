Deschutes County road construction update: Week of June 6-11

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is the Deschutes County road construction update for the week of June 6-11:

Rickard Road: Groff Rd – US-20 Improvement (Bend Area) – Temporary traffic control and erosion control measures will continue to be installed. Road shoulder work will begin. Road users should anticipate single-lane closures and delays during work hours.

Tumalo Road/Tumalo Place Intersection Improvement (Deschutes Area) – Landscaping, permanent seeding and site clean-up will occur throughout the week. Road users should anticipate single-lane closures and delays during work hours.

Slurry Seal (Sisters and Tumalo Area) – Slurry seal work will occur on the following roads (weather permitting). Roads will be closed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the day they are to be slurry sealed and access will be restricted to emergency vehicles only. Residents have received door hangers notifying them of the closures and no parking signs will be placed along the affected roads 48 hours in advance of the closures.

Sisters Area

Appaloosa Drive

Palomino Drive

Cayuse Drive

Sorrel Drive

Pinto Drive

Longhorn Drive

Mustang Drive

Doggie Drive

Club Road

Tumalo Area

Wharton Avenue

4th Street

Chip Seal (Terrebonne Area) – Deschutes County crews will be chip sealing the following roads in the Terrebonne Area (weather permitting):﻿

NW Montgomery Drive

NW Lynch Lane

NW Lynch Court

NW 30th Street

NW 25th Street

NW Eby Avenue

NW 10th Street

NE 5th Street

NE Cayuse Avenue

NE 9th Street

NE Crooked River Dr

NE Wilcox Ave

NE 17th Street

NE 1st Street

NE 33rd St

NE 28th Court

NE Smith Rock Way

Road users should anticipate delays and single-lane closures controlled by flaggers during work hours. Work hours are typically 6:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., Monday - Thursday.

The Deschutes County Road Department and our contractors are keeping the health and safety of the public and our workers as our top priority as we continue to serve our community. We are taking measures to ensure that all state and federally-mandated best management practices to eliminate the spread of COVID-19 are practiced on our project sites. Please help us with these efforts by using alternate routes when possible and maintaining appropriate physical distance when you absolutely must walk, ride, or drive through our project sites.

