Cascades Academy plans in-person graduation ceremony

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Cascades Academy will hold a live commencement ceremony on Friday, June 18 at 5 p.m. on the school's athletic field for the Class of 2021.

The class includes 11 seniors: Chia Chen (Andy) Chang; Hugh Bogan; Jackson Junkin; Christina Woll; August (Gus) Farwig; Samuel (Sam) Dehmer; Gavyn Helmy; Emily Whitney; Ella Reed; Connor Thomas; and Patrick Ronan.

"We are so thrilled to be able to hold a live commencement ceremony for these deserving seniors,'' said Julie Amberg, Head of School at Cascades Academy.

"The Class of 2021 will certainly be remembered for many things, among them their adaptability and willingness to make the most of their senior year, even during a pandemic," said Amberg. "We are so proud of the Class of 2021 and look forward to honoring them and celebrating this milestone together!"

Graduating students were accepted into a variety of universities across the country and internationally. The group of eleven graduates has been offered close to $2,000,000 in merit scholarships.

High school students at Cascades Academy balance a challenging college preparatory curriculum with meaningful experiences outside of the classroom, including required professional internships, service learning, fine arts classes, travel, and outdoor education. They complete four years of all core subjects (English Language Arts, Social Studies, Science, and Math), along with three years of a foreign language. They also have the option of completing Honors Projects, which provide them the chance to increase their academic challenge by creating a project based on a topic of interest to them.

About Cascades Academy

Cascades Academy is a pre-kindergarten through twelfth grade independent private school located in Bend, Oregon that focuses on challenging academics through experiential learning. For press inquiries or questions about admission, financial aid or merit scholarships, please contact Barb Cartmell, Director of Admission at 541.382.0699.