Redmond Kiwanis gives $10,000 to Friends of the Children for ranch’s fire sprinklers

Community Billboard

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Redmond Kiwanis Foundation has awarded a $10,000 grant to Friends of the Children Central Oregon to help fund a $23,000 fire sprinkler system at the Friends' new ranch on the Old Bend-Redmond Highway.

The first gift from the foundation’s Catherine and Richard Kuehn Legacy Fund will allow Friends to provide programming in the rural setting for children experiencing trauma, abuse and neglect, with an emphasis on 12.5 years of mentoring for each youth.

Friends of the Children’s vision and dream has always been for the space to be a therapeutic oasis for the youth and their family support systems. Activities include garden, cooking, farming, science technology, engineers, arts mathematics and special events.