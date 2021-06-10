Bend-La Pine Schools’ free summer meals begin June 21

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend-La Pine Schools will once again offer thousands of free, healthy and tasty meals to students throughout Central Oregon this summer as part of its annual Summer Meals program.

The following sites will offer “Grab ‘N Go” brown bag breakfast and lunch meals from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, from June 21 through Aug. 20, except for Monday, July 5 when all sites we be closed.

Bend Senior High: 230 NE 6th Street, Bend

230 NE 6th Street, Bend Elk Meadow Elementary School: 60880 Brookswood Blvd, Bend

60880 Brookswood Blvd, Bend Mountain View High School: 2755 NE 27 th Street., Bend

2755 NE 27 Street., Bend Silver Rail Elementary School: 61530 SE Stone Creek Lane, Bend

61530 SE Stone Creek Lane, Bend Westside Village School: 1101 NW 12 th Street, Bend

1101 NW 12 Street, Bend La Pine High School: 51633 Coach Rd, La Pine

Any child age 18 or younger may receive free meals this summer. Parents may pick up free meals for their children without their children present. Adults may purchase the breakfast/lunch package for $7.

Additionally, school meals will be free for all Bend-La Pine Schools students through the 2021-22 school year. No income requirements or applications required.

“We are thrilled to be able to extend our free meals through next year and help provide all of our students with delicious, from-scratch healthy meals free of charge,” said Garra Schluter, Nutrition Services Supervisor.

Bend-La Pine Schools is an equal opportunity provider.