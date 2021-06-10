Redmond planned road closures and delays: June 13-19
REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is the city of Redmond planned road closures and delays update for the period June 13-19.
City of Redmond road closures can be viewed on the Redmond Area Street Closures, Events and Delays Map and ODOT TripCheck.
**NEW CLOSURES:
- Monday, June 14 thru Thursday, June 18, from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. – Chip seal application by Deschutes County. Expect delays and temporary road closures during road work.
Monday, June 14
- NW 35th St from NW Maple Ave to W Antler Ave
- SW 35th St from W Antler Ave to Highway 126
- SW Airport Way
Tuesday, June 15
- SW Airport Way
Wednesday, June 16
§ SE Airport Way
§ SW Veteran’s Way
Thursday, June 17
§ SE Lake Ave from SW Veterans Way to Highway 126
ONGOING CLOSURES:
- SW Deschutes Ave from SW 5th St to SW 6th St – Road closed for construction from thru Thursday, June 17.
- SW 15th St from SW Quartz Ave to SW Pumice Ave – Road closed for construction thru Monday, July 12.
- SW 6th St from SW Tamarack Ct to SW Reindeer Ave – Road closed for constructionthru Tuesday, August 31.
CITY MAINTENANCE OPERATIONS:
- Asphalt slurry seal repairs by Intermountain Slurry Seal will be commencing throughout the City; activities will temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections.
- Crack seal operations will be commencing throughout the City; activities will temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections.
- Asphalt and manhole patching operations will be commencing throughout the City; activities will temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections.
- ADA Street Improvement projects and curb ramp enhancements will be occurring at local intersections; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections.
NOTE - During street maintenance operations, closure durations and disruptions are determined by progress of the operation and weather conditions.
Your Tax Dollars at Work: City of Redmond invests $1.5 million annually to keep Redmond’s streets smooth, clean, and safe.
