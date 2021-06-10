Skip to Content
Redmond planned road closures and delays: June 13-19

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is the city of Redmond planned road closures and delays update for the period June 13-19.

City of Redmond road closures can be viewed on the Redmond Area Street Closures, Events and Delays Map and ODOT TripCheck.

**NEW CLOSURES:

  • Monday, June 14 thru Thursday, June 18, from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. – Chip seal application by Deschutes County.  Expect delays and temporary road closures during road work.

Monday, June 14

  • NW 35th St from NW Maple Ave to W Antler Ave
  • SW 35th St from W Antler Ave to Highway 126
  • SW Airport Way

Tuesday, June 15

  • SW Airport Way

Wednesday, June 16

§  SE Airport Way

§  SW Veteran’s Way

Thursday, June 17

§  SE Lake Ave from SW Veterans Way to Highway 126

ONGOING CLOSURES:

  • SW Deschutes Ave from SW 5th St to SW 6th St – Road closed for construction from thru Thursday, June 17.
  • SW 15th St from SW Quartz Ave to SW Pumice Ave – Road closed for construction thru Monday, July 12.
  • SW 6th St from SW Tamarack Ct to SW Reindeer Ave – Road closed for constructionthru Tuesday, August 31.

CITY MAINTENANCE OPERATIONS:

  • Asphalt slurry seal repairs by Intermountain Slurry Seal will be commencing throughout the City; activities will temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections.
  • Crack seal operations will be commencing throughout the City; activities will temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections.
  • Asphalt and manhole patching operations will be commencing throughout the City; activities will temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections.
  • ADA Street Improvement projects and curb ramp enhancements will be occurring at local intersections; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections. 

NOTE - During street maintenance operations, closure durations and disruptions are determined by progress of the operation and weather conditions.

Your Tax Dollars at Work: City of Redmond invests $1.5 million annually to keep Redmond’s streets smooth, clean, and safe.

