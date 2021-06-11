City of Bend road and traffic report: Week of June 14-20

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here's the city of Bend's weekly road and traffic report for the week of June 14-20:

We’re now in the middle of construction season! As you navigate your way through the City streets and neighborhoods, please remember to slow down, read the signs and stay on the designated detour routes. Check in weekly with the City on upcoming closures through the website: bendoregon.gov/traffic. Construction season will not last forever, please be patient and remember to drive like you’re in your own neighborhood.

Empire Avenue between Jamison Street and Britta Street for ODOT frontage improvements, single lane closure with lane shift, minimal impacts to traffic, 6/14/21 - 6/30/21

NW Crossing Farmers Market – special event occurring every Saturday 6/5/21 - 10/16/21. Multiple road closures related to event (listed below). NW Crossing Drive between Mount Washington Drive and NW Crossing Drive (Circle) NW John Freemont between NW Ordiway Avenue and NW Fort Clatsop Street NW Fort Clatsop Street between NW Ordway Avenue and NW John Freemont Street

SW Sisemore Street between Cleveland Avenue and McKinley Avenue for water main & service replacements, Full Road closure with local access, 6/7/21 - 6/18/21

NE 8th Street between NE Marlon Place and NE Bennington Way for infrastructure installation, single lane closure with minimal impacts, begins 5/24/21

Brookswood Blvd. and Hollygrape Street – safety island, curb ramp, and crosswalk construction – Lane shifts and turn lane closures on Brookswood, 5/24/21 - 6/28/21. For further information, visit bendoregon.gov/streetsafety

SW Simpson – Columbia intersection – Closed for Roundabout construction beginning May 17th – August. Full closure of intersection with detour. For further information, visit bendoregon.gov/Columbia-roundabouts.

NE Butler Market – Purcell Intersection - closed for roundabout construction beginning May 3rd - mid September. This is part of the Empire Corridor Improvements Project. For further information, visit bendoregon.gov/empire.

NW Skyline Ranch Road between NW Chianti Lane and NW Shevlin Meadow Drive for infrastructure installation, full road closure, begins 4/12/2021

Via Sandia Neighborhood Extension Project – Roads closed for Sewer main installation with local access, 5/17/21 - 6/30/21. For further information, visit bendoregon.gov/city-projects/infrastructure-projects/septic-to-sewer-conversion-program/via-sandia-east-lake-drive-orion-drive-sewer-project. East Lake Drive between Twin Lakes Loop and Newberry Drive Twin Lakes Loop Between SE 15th Street and Newberry Drive Via Sandia between Sky Harbor Drive and Cabin Court Cabin Ct between Via Sandia

SW Simpson Avenue between SW 15th Street and SW 18th Street for right of way improvements, full road closure with detour, 3/15/21 - 6/18/21

Newport Corridor Improvements Project – Various intersections along Newport Avenue to be closed due to updates in the water main and stormwater facilities. Road closures related to the project listed below. NW Nashville Ave between NW Drake Road and NW Newport Ave for infrastructure installation, full road closure, starting 4/5/21 Intersection of 9th Street and Newport Avenue for infrastructure installation, full roundabout closure with detour, starting 4/5/21

Work schedules are dependent on weather conditions and other factors. Always exercise increased caution within construction zones. Drivers should use designated detour routes. Nearby residential streets are for local traffic only.

Contact: Kyle Thomas, Construction Manager

541-323-8519, kthomas@bendoregon.gov

For Street Preservation related questions: Paul Neiswonger, Streets Supervisor

541-317-3035, pneiswonger@bendoregon.gov

Closures and detours in Bend are updated weekly at: bendoregon.gov/traffic

Find more information about street operations at: bendoregon.gov/streetpreservation

Weekly reports can be received via email by subscribing to Weekly Road and Traffic Reports at: bendoregon.gov/enews