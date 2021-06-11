Windermere in Bend marks Community Service Day with assist to C.O. Council on Aging

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- After a year marked by social distancing, Windermere Real Estate on Friday hosted its 37th annual Community Service Day. Brokers were excited to get back to safely volunteering outdoors to support the neighborhoods where they live and work.

Real estate brokers in Bend put their own spin on Windermere’s Community Service Day by helping with general upkeep of three individual’s homes on behalf of the Central Oregon Council on Aging.

Windermere’s Community Service Day is a treasured tradition that brings brokers, managers, owners, and staff from its 300 offices across the Western United States together to devote their workday to making positive changes in the neighborhoods they serve.

Established in 1984, Windermere’s annual Community Service Day has been recognized nationally as a model hands-on volunteer program and has been adopted by other real estate companies and businesses around the country.

ABOUT WINDERMERE REAL ESTATE

Windermere Real Estate is the largest regional real estate company in the Western U.S. with over 300 offices and 6,500 agents serving communities in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Mexico. Last year, Windermere closed over 74,000 home sales for more than $40.6 billion in dollar volume. The Windermere family has a proud heritage of serving our neighbors via the Windermere Foundation which funds services for low-income and homeless families. Since 1989, the Windermere Foundation has contributed more than $43 million towards improving lives in the communities where we live and work. For more information, visit windermere.com.