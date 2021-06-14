ODOT advises: Expect heavy traffic to, from US Olympic Track & Field Trials in Eugene

Community Billboard

EUGENE, Ore. (KTVZ) – Travelers should plan for congestion, delays and plenty of tourists and athletes as the U.S. Olympic Team Trials -Track & Field take place at University of Oregon’s Hayward Field, June 18-27, the Oregon Department of Education said Monday.

Thousands of athletes, fans and volunteers are traveling in and around Eugene each day on unfamiliar roads. That means more traffic on Interstate 5 and other major routes around the city and state. Plan ahead and limit distractions by putting down your cell phone so everyone can get to where they are going safely and not miss any of the action.

Know road conditions before heading out by checking Tripcheck.com or calling 5-1-1. The Oregon Department of Transportation summer construction map shows major planned projects throughout the state. Because of the limited number of fans allowed to attend, most work is going on as scheduled and should have little impact on the event.

In Lane County, several projects could cause travel delays:

OR 126 McKenzie Highway wildfire recovery work, between milepost 27.5 and 38. East of Springfield. Travelers should expect multiple work zones with lengthy delays as crews continue to remove hazard trees along the highway to help the area come back from Oregon’s historic Labor Day fires. https://www.oregon.gov/odot/Pages/Wildfire.aspx

OR 569 Beltline Highway at Delta Highway Interchange Project. Northeast Eugene. There is a new traffic light on Delta Highway as work continues to reconfigure the interchange to make it safer and improve traffic flow. Travelers should give extra time and attention in the area. https://www.oregon.gov/odot/projects/pages/project-details.aspx?project=19490

OR 126 Florence-Eugene Highway Shoulder Widening Project, milepost 36. West of Eugene. Most work is happening off of the road, but traffic is occasionally stopped for trucks. https://www.oregon.gov/odot/projects/pages/project-details.aspx?project=20149

Be safe getting around – however you travel

Driving? Look out for pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists at all times – they’re easy to miss. Some events will be along major routes. Be extra cautious.

Bicycle? Plan your route, ride with the flow of traffic, and assume that drivers don’t see you.

Walking? Face oncoming travel, cross streets at crosswalks or intersections, and make eye contact with drivers to confirm that you are seen.

Wildfire recovery and prevention

Travelers should use extra caution if traveling in wildfire recovery areas, and take alternate routes if possible. Wildfire impacted routes around the state include: OR 138 in Douglas County, OR 22 in the Santiam Canyon, and OR 18 east of Lincoln City. Speed limits are reduced, areas look different, and landmarks may be gone. Expect numerous work zones and long delays when crews are working.

OR 224 in Clackamas County remains unsafe due to extreme wildfire damage and is closed through the fall.

Much of the state is currently experiencing drought. Some regions are already in fire season and have fire restrictions in place.

Wherever you are traveling in Oregon, you can help prevent wildfires: