Prineville DMV office to close for two days for remodeling

Community Billboard

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Prineville DMV office will be closed Monday and Tuesday, June 28 and 29 for remodeling and repairs. The office will reopen at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 30, and resume regular business hours.

The office has been located at 1595 E. Third St. Suite A-3 since 1993. It is normally open by appointment from 9 a.m. to 5 pm. Monday through Friday, except Wednesdays, when it opens at 10 a.m. The office is closed every day from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. for administrative work and lunch.

To make an appointment, go to DMV2U.Oregon.gov. If there are no available appointments showing, you may need to check back frequently until you find an open appointment time; future appointments are opened up every Monday night.

If the office has capacity, they might be able to help some customers on a standby basis. If there is not standby capacity available, you will need to make an appointment or go back another day.

To allow time for the remodeling, the Prineville DMV does not have appointment slots or standby service June 28 or 29.

Renew your license online

Most customers now can renew their license, permit or ID card online.

To find out if you are eligible to renew your current Oregon credential online, go to DMV2U.Oregon.gov and start using the online renewal option. If you’re eligible to renew online, you will be able to complete the transaction using a debit/credit card. DMV will mail your new card to you within about 10 days.

Any time you need a DMV service, first see if you can get it at DMV2U.Oregon.gov. DMV has added more than 20 online services in the past two years and is constantly looking at ways to introduce more services online.

Grace period extended to end of 2021

The Oregon Legislature has extended the moratorium on traffic tickets for driver licenses, permits, ID cards, vehicle registration and disabled parking placards that are expired less than six months through Dec. 31, 2021. This law took effect May 6 when the governor signed House Bill 2137.

Consider getting Real ID

If you travel by air or might in the future, consider getting the Real ID option when you renew your license, permit or ID card. You will need to visit a DMV office in person to apply for your first Real ID card.

Starting in May 2023, you will need a Real ID-compliant form of identification at airport security checkpoints for all flights. Many people already have a Real ID-compliant credential, like a passport or passport card.

Find out your best option for air travel identification at Oregon.gov/RealID. If you want the Oregon Real ID option, you can create a checklist of documents you’ll need to bring to DMV with our online tool at Oregon.gov/RealID.

Don’t wait until you book flights or choose a college in another state. Make sure you have the ID you’ll need to fly within the United States.