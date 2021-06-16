A 5-week-old gyrfalcon is Sunriver Nature Center’s newest animal ambassador

Community Billboard

SUNRIVER, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Sunriver Nature Center’s newest animal ambassador is a 5-week-old gyrfalcon, member of the largest falcon species in the world, and as is often the case, the public will get to help name it.

The female gyrfalcon is beginning to develop its primary feathers and soon will be able to fly, the nature center said Wednesday. They can reach speeds of up to 130 mph as they hunt and dive for prey.

Gyrfalcons primarily inhabit the northern Arctic, but some migrate into Oregon during the non-breeding winter months.

Gyrfalcons once were considered the “bird of kings,” as in the Middle Ages, only a king was allowed to hunt with this type of bird.

Learn more, and find a coloring sheet to submit and suggest a name, at this page.