Bend law firm launches fund to benefit the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Karnopp Petersen LLP has announced the launch of a new donor-advised campaign fund with the Oregon Community Foundation to benefit the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs.

Since 1955, generations of Karnopp Petersen lawyers have provided legal services to the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, assisting in defending and enhancing its sovereignty, treaty-reserved rights, and culture.

The firm established the Fund (KP Fund II The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs) to optimize its charitable giving to the Tribes and attract charitable capital from others who wish to help the Tribes. The Fund endeavors to invest in the people of The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs to support their efforts to self-determine their future with a focus on education, leadership development, and cultural protection and enhancement.

To launch the Fund, Karnopp Petersen invites the community to contribute to the campaign managed by OCF, and the firm will match all donations made to the program up to $5,000.

"We are excited to partner with Oregon Community Foundation in the launch of this Fund, and we look forward to making a positive impact through this focused support of The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs," said Ellen Grover, Managing Partner with Karnopp Petersen. "We hope that our long-standing relationship with the Tribes, combined with OCF's well-earned reputation in managing donor-advised funds, will give our fund the endorsement for others who wish to give to the Tribes."

Karnopp Petersen attorneys supported the recent passage of the 1865 Treaty Nullification Bill. The bill nullifies the supplemental treaty between the United States and the Confederated Tribes and Bands of Indians of Middle Oregon signed in 1865, which restricted the rights of tribal members to leave the reservation and imposed other conditions. The Department of the Interior has stated that neither the federal government nor Oregon has ever enforced the treaty.

"It's apropos to announce our partnership with Oregon Community Foundation to manage our new fund following this legislation," added Grover. "We hope that our clients, friends, and the community at large will recognize the importance and impact of this fund and will consider investing in the future of The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs."

"It's an honor for OCF to support Oregon businesses as they give back to their communities. A corporate donor-advised fund is a great way to streamline a company's strategic giving and rely on OCF's expertise and grantmaking support," said Julie Gregory, OCF Regional Director for Central & Eastern Oregon. "It has been my particular pleasure to work with our friends at Karnopp Petersen to create a fund that will support The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. I hope this Fund will inspire others to contribute, knowing they can rely on the long-term relationships, knowledge, and expertise the firm can employ to inform their grantmaking."

Donations to the KP - Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Fund can be made through Karnopp Petersen's website, at https://karnopp.com/kp-fund and Oregon Community Foundation at www.oregoncf.org/kp-fund2 or by following the link here.

About Oregon Community Foundation

Oregon Community Foundation (OCF) puts donated money to work in Oregon – more than $100 million in grants and scholarships annually. Since 1973, OCF grantmaking, research, advocacy and community-advised solutions have helped individuals, families, businesses and organizations create charitable funds to improve lives for all Oregonians. Impactful giving–time, talent and resources from many generous Oregonians–creates measurable change. For more information about OCF, please visit: oregoncf.org.

About Karnopp Petersen LLP

Established in 1935, Karnopp Petersen LLP has 14 attorneys in its Bend-based office. The firm's practice areas include Business and Employment Law, Intellectual Property, Franchise Law, Estate Planning, Indian Law, Land Use, Litigation and Appellate Practice, Mediation and Arbitration, Mergers and Acquisitions, Natural Resource and Energy Strategies, Probate and Trust Administration, Real Estate Law, Taxation, Trusts, and Estates. Visit karnopp.com to learn more.