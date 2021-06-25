Bentz announces 2021 Congressional App Challenge

Community Billboard

WASHINGTON (KTVZ) – Rep. Cliff Bentz, R-Ore., announced Friday the start of the 2021 Congressional App Challenge for Oregon's Second Congressional District. The competition is a public initiative to encourage middle and high school students to pursue an interest in the STEM fields of science, technology, engineering, math, and computer science.

Students compete by creating and submitting their own software application or "app" for the opportunity to receive national recognition.

"I am pleased to announce this exciting competition, which encourages young people to develop their coding and critical thinking skills," said Bentz. "I look forward to seeing the creative ways students design apps to solve problems and meet the needs of consumers and industry in the 21st century."

Student registration for the CAC started Thursday and continues through Nov. 1, 2021. Students may enter the competition individually or as teams. The winners will be announced during the month of December.

Videos of the winning apps will be featured in the U.S. Capitol Building and on the House of Representatives website. Winning students will be invited to a reception in Washington, D.C., according to the competition website.

For more information and competition rules, those interested in the competition may visit Bentz.House.gov or CongressionalAppChallenge.us or call Congressman Bentz's district office at 541-776-4646.

2021 Congressional App Challenge Rules and Guidelines