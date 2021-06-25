Registration deadline is July 1 for Bend Unified Recreational Soccer League

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Summer just started, but it is time to plan now for a busy youth fall soccer season. The deadline to register for the 2021 Bend Unified Recreational Soccer League fall season is Thursday, July 1.

Organized as a partnership between the Bend Park and Recreation District and the Bend FC Timbers, the program is open to all boys and girls in Central Oregon entering first through eighth grade in the 2021-22 school year.

“Fall soccer is perpetually our most popular youth sport,” said Rich Ekman, BPRD sports coordinator. “We’re anticipating high registration numbers again this year, so parents should sign up now to ensure their child gets on a team.”

Teams are coached by trained volunteer coaches. Grouped by school and divided by grade, teams practice twice a week and play games on Saturdays. The league runs Sept 7 through Oct. 30. Instruction, number of players on teams and game field sizes are age-appropriate and grow incrementally. All players receive their own uniform including jersey, shorts and socks.

For more information, visit www.bendparksandrec.org or contact Rich Ekman, BPRD sports coordinator at (541) 706-6126, rich@bendparksandrec.org.