Silver Rail Elementary’s Community 101 assists Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Silver Rail Elementary’s Community 101 program, an effort of The Oregon Community Foundation and several local donors, recently awarded a grant of $4,000 to Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity. The students, under the direction of teacher Kelli Hayes, selected Habitat for Humanity because of their recent work providing emergency food support in the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hayes said, “In a year where teaching looked completely different, my class got to spend some time looking for the helpers. This grant allows us to teach kids about philanthropy and the art of giving, and I can’t think of a better year to do that. It was truly a gift to have some conversations outside of Math and Reading that brought some hope to their weary worlds. They could see the effects of COVID all around them and were more motivated than ever to use their opportunity to help.”

Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity’s Resource Development Manager, Mellissa Kamanya, said, “Thank you Oregon Community Foundation, Silver Rail Elementary staff and students, and Kelli Hayes for selecting us as a recipient of the Community 101 grant. We are grateful for the gift, made to support those affected by lack of food due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"In 2020, we were honored to begin a partnership with the Oregon Health Authority as a means to provide critical support to individuals and families impacted by isolation or quarantine. To date, we have supported more than 200 families with food support due to the pandemic, and your support will help further this reach in Deschutes County.”

About Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity

Bend-Redmond Habitat builds strength, stability and self-reliance through affordable homeownership for families and individuals in Bend and Redmond. We are dedicated to changing lives by bringing people together to help make a difference in our communities through affordable housing. Since 1989, Bend-Redmond Habitat has built 163 homes and repaired 146 more, providing more than 1200 children and adults a safe, secure and healthy home. bendredmondhabitat.org 541.385.5387.

The Bend ReStore is a home improvement resale center that accepts and sells a wide variety of building materials, appliances and home furnishings. All proceeds from the ReStore benefit Bend-Redmond Habitat’s mission. For more information, restorebend.org, 541.312.6709.

About Community 101

C101 is a classroom-based program of The Oregon Community Foundation that gives students the opportunity to get involved in their communities through grant-making and volunteering. Each school donates up to $5,000 in grants to local nonprofits. The students have worked hard to identify community needs and determine how best to meet those needs with limited resources.

A C101 class acts as a mini-foundation. The students receive grant-making funds, work to identify community needs, decide where to focus, and then implement a grant program. As part of the program, students participate in at least one service project, which brings them even closer to community issues. Many C101 classes are supported by generous local donors and businesses.