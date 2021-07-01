Habitat for Humanity seeks applicants for Redmond housing program

Community Billboard

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity has announced that they have one more three-bedroom townhouse available for their Quince Townhomes neighborhood in Redmond.

They are recommending that interested people apply between now and Kuly 30. This contemporary style town-home community is conveniently located near the Redmond commercial district at the north end of town.

The Habitat homes in this 10-unit land-lease development are 3-bedroom, 2-bath homes including a garage. People interested in applying for this home must meet income guidelines for Home Loan approval. This applies to residents who live and/or work in Redmond.

Minimum income: $33,000 – $33,600 for 2-5-person household

Maximum income: $49,000 – $66,100.

620 minimum credit score

Partnership Program Applications may be picked up during open hours at the Bend ReStore, Monday – Saturday from 1 p.m.-6 p.m., or online at the Bend-Redmond Habitat website.

The applications are due: July 30, 2021.

For questions, email: homeownership@brhabitat.org

Phone: 541.385.5387 ext. 102

About Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity

Bend-Redmond Habitat builds strength, stability and self-reliance through affordable homeownership for families and individuals in Bend and Redmond. We are dedicated to changing lives by bringing people together to help make a difference in our communities through affordable housing. Since 1989, Bend-Redmond Habitat has built 163 homes and repaired 146 more, providing more than 1042 children and adults a safe, secure and healthy home. bendredmondhabitat.org 541.385.5387.

The Bend ReStore is a home improvement resale center that accepts and sells a wide variety of building materials, appliances and home furnishings. All proceeds from the ReStore benefit Bend-Redmond Habitat’s mission. For more information, restorebend.org, 541.312.6709.